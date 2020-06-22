Justin Bieber Posts Airbnb Receipts to Rebut 2014 Sexual-Assault Allegation
Justin Bieber has posted a detailed rebuttal of allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in March 2014. The singer said he’s planning legal action after the woman, only identified as Danielle, accused him of assaulting her in a Four Seasons hotel in Austin, Texas, six years ago. In now-deleted posts, the woman claimed that, after a surprise set, Bieber invited Danielle and her friends to the Four Seasons, where he took her to a separate room and assaulted her. After an initial rebuttal from his representatives, Bieber posted a string of tweets sharing photos, receipts, and emails that he says show that he stayed at an Airbnb in Austin on March 9, and at the Westin hotel on March, 10 where he was with his then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. “There is no truth to this story,” he wrote. “Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with Twitter and authorities to take legal action.”