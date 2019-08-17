CHEAT SHEET

Dozens Feared Killed or Injured in Kabul Wedding Hall Explosion
Dozens were killed and injured during an explosion at a wedding hall Saturday in Afghanistan while hundreds were believed to be inside, according to officials. Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi told The Associated Press that the blast in the capital city Kabul occurred at the Dubai City wedding hall in western Kabul. Ten days ago, a blast killed 14 and injured 145 when a Taliban car bomb aimed at Afghan security forces detonated on the same road through a west Kabul neighborhood on Aug. 7. “Devastated by the news of a suicide attack inside a wedding hall in Kabul. A heinous crime against our people; how is it possible to train a human and ask him to go and blow himself (up) inside a wedding?!!” Sediq Seddiqi, a spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani, wrote on Twitter.