‘MADE THE BEST DECISION’ Kai Trump Gives Major Update on College Career Kai Trump said she is recovering from surgery to address an injury she sustained during her first collegiate golf tournament. Nathan Ray Seebeck/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

President Donald Trump’s golfing granddaughter has given an update after she sustained a wrist injury at the start of her collegiate career.

Kai Trump, a 19-year-old freshman student-athlete at the University of Miami, said that while she had hoped to avoid surgery to address the injury, it ultimately was necessary to make a full recovery.

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“I know I made the best decision for my long-term health and my future in the game I love,” she explained on her Instagram. “It’s certainly not how I envisioned the next few months, but sometimes the journey takes an unexpected turn, and I’m choosing to embrace this one with patience, and a whole lot of determination.”

Kai attached a selfie with the update. @kaitrump/Instagram

“Recovery will take time, but I’m incredibly fortunate to be surrounded by amazing people who continue to lift me up, encourage me, and remind me that every challenge is an opportunity to grow,” she added.

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She also thanked “Dr. Carlson and the incredible team at HSS in New York” for their work.

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“For now, it’s all about healing and trusting the process. I can’t wait to be back with my team, doing what I love. I’ll be back before you know it, stronger and more grateful than ever!” she concluded.

It’s the second surgery for Kai on her wrist, having previously injured it last year in a way that also required her to go under the scalpel.

Kai frequently attends sporting events with Grandpa. Peter Casey/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On this injury, Kai had explained in a previous Instagram post that she “kinda had an injury to my wrist during...my first college tournament.”

“I hit the ground next to the first cart path; let’s just say there must have been some cart path underneath that ground because it was very hard. Hit it, it felt like a shock on my arm. Then on the tenth hole, I hit my driver, and I felt like I tore it again,” she elaborated.

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At the time, she said medical professionals did not think she would need surgery to correct the injury. Instead of surgery, she got “her stem cells done” at what she called in the caption “Dezawa MuseCells®” by Dr. Jeff Wiegers in Miami.

During the golf tournament where she sustained said injury, she placed 102nd out of 120 athletes.

Her first professional tournament late last year didn’t fare much better, as she placed dead last in the 108-player field.

It remains unclear when or if she will return to the green this season.

Kai Trump has not had the best freshmen season as a Hurricane. Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In addition to the injury, Kai, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his first wife, Vanessa, has already admitted she’s had some trouble adjusting to life in college on a personal level.

In a video posted to her YouTube channel, she explained that leaving her home in Jupiter, Florida, to live in Miami—cities only about an hour and a half drive apart—was difficult.

Kai Trump broke down in tears before driving to college 90 minutes from where she grew up. YouTube

“I’m not like a very emotional person at all. It is like really weird for me to cry. I’ve only cried like a few times. But like, I think knowing that I have to say goodbye to everyone tonight’s like really, really sucks,” she said as she broke down in tears. “I’m struggling right now, just like thinking about it. But like I’m excited. It’s just like I’m emotional.”

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