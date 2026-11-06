TRIGGERED TRUMP Kaitlan Collins’ Damning Post Strikes a Nerve at White House Trump’s team got snarky after the CNN anchor called the White House out on X. Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images / REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

CNN star Kaitlan Collins has riled up President Donald Trump and his White House team.

The White House fired back at the CNN anchor, 34, after she said the network had been blocked from covering Trump’s Oval Office signing event as part of the television press pool.

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Journalist and CNN news anchor Kaitlan Collins raises her hand during a press conference. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

At the event, Trump, 80, declared the Oval Office a national monument. Collins said CNN was scheduled to serve as the day’s TV pool, providing shared coverage for five networks, but was subsequently barred from entering.

“CNN was scheduled to be today’s TV pool. But the White House blocked us from being allowed in for the president’s event in the Oval Office that’s now underway,” Collins revealed on X. “That means none of the five networks will have audio or video of his remarks.”

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The White House’s Rapid Response 47 X account hit back by posting a link to its own live broadcast of the event on its YouTube channel.

Trump holds a signed document on the 'Establishment of the Oval Office National Monument', in the Oval Office. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

“If only his remarks were broadcasted online, free to anyone who wanted them,” the account posted. “Oh, wait.”

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The exchange comes amid Collins’ escalating feud with Trump.

Last month, a federal judge ruled that Trump couldn’t ban news organizations CNN, MS NOW and Politico from covering him at the White House. The ruling followed the Trump administration’s September decision to deny those outlets access.

Trump snapped at Collins after she questioned him at the U.N.’s New York headquarters on Sept. 22.

“I’m surprised that CNN is here covering me,” the president said. “You should not be here covering me. You said you weren’t going to cover me. You shouldn’t be covering me.”

Collins hit back on Anderson Cooper 360° later that evening, saying CNN had never said it would stop covering Trump.

“The president is the one who’s trying to dictate how we cover him,” she said. “And of course, it is still our job to do so.”

Hours later, Trump doubled down with two midnight Truth Social posts targeting Collins and CNN, including sharing a video mocking a fictional CNN reporter as someone who “tells lies all day long.”

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Trump’s beef with Collins goes back months. In February, after Collins questioned Trump about the Epstein files at the White House, he called her “the worst reporter.”

“She’s a young woman. I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile,” Trump said. “I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face.”

Trump went after Collins again during July’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, attempting to joke that he had mistaken her for transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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