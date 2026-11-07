EVERY MAN FOR HIMSELF Kaitlan Collins Reveals ‘Knives Out’ Chaos in Trump’s White House Insiders told the CNN star that the West Wing has become “factionalized.”

Tensions have been running high inside the West Wing since President Donald Trump suffered a stunning humiliation in the midterms, insiders have revealed to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

White House aides told Collins that many of them were stunned by Trump’s shocking announcement on Friday that Susie Wiles was out as chief of staff and being replaced by Stephen Miller.

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“It’s hard to overstate really just how factionalized that environment has become in the last several days alone,” Collins said Friday night on The Source. “Aides that I’ve spoken with have described a workplace that is filled with tension and infighting, likening it to the ‘knives-out’ days of the president’s first term.”

President Donald Trump's "ice maiden" is leaving the White House. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Just weeks ago, Trump, 80, insisted that there was “zero chance” he would replace Wiles, 69, after Politico reported that his longtime enforcer was on the chopping block.

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“She’s been incredible. We’ve had maybe the most successful first two years, and it’s not even two years, in the history of the presidency. She’s been my chief of staff. She’s smart, she’s tough,” Trump previously told reporters. “Susie is here, and she’s gonna be here for a long time.”

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But on Friday, just days after Democrats wrested control of Congress in a blue tsunami, Trump abruptly announced on Truth Social that Wiles was out and Miller, the 41-year-old architect of his hardline immigration agenda, was in.

Stephen Miller, her deputy, is taking over as White House chief of staff. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

In January, Miller was quick to defend federal agents after they fatally shot ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. He later retreated from the spotlight after conceding that Border Patrol agents “may not have been following” protocol in the encounter with Pretti.

A CNN poll found that Americans did not share his sentiments, with 58 percent of voters saying the Trump administration’s immigration actions have gone too far.

Alex Pretti was shot dead by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota. OCTAVIO JONES/AFP via Getty Images

“Now, many people believe that Susie Wiles’ departure will only accelerate the shift in the balance of power in the president’s inner circle that is underway right now,” Collins reported.

“My sources tonight say that the president’s anger was growing in the last few days as he consumed news coverage of Republicans’ historic losses. And Wiles was one of the people he blamed for it,” she said.

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