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Kaitlan Collins Schools Trump After His Deranged Attack

The CNN host was called a “low-IQ person” by the president.

By Cameron Adams

CNN host Kaitlan Collins has schooled Donald Trump live on TV, hours after his latest deranged attack on her professionalism.

The 80-year-old president has made Collins, 34, a regular target of his ire, from complaining that she doesn’t smile enough to calling her a “third-rate” reporter and a “truly unhappy person” last month.

On Wednesday, he snapped at Collins again after she questioned him over his controversial decision last week to waive sanctions against Russia.

President Donald Trump holds hands with Republican Senate candidate Darline Graham during a rally ahead of the midterm elections, at T. Ed Garrison Arena at Clemson University in Pendleton, South Carolina, October 21, 2026.

Trump attacked the CNN journalist en route to a rally in South Carolina.

Umit Bektas/REUTERS

“You don’t know what you’re talking about,” Trump snarled at Collins. “You’re a dummy. You’re a low-IQ person. You’re a dummy, and you work for CNN.”

Trump was speaking in a media call outside the White House, before he traveled to a rally in South Carolina for nepo-senator Darline Graham, the sister of his ally, the late Sen. Lindsey Graham.

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as he departs the White House en route to South Carolina, in Washington, DC, US, October 21, 2026. Reuters/Kevin Lamarque
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The sanctions Trump waived last Friday were part of a new law that was named after Graham as a tribute, and also an acknowledgment of his longstanding concerns over Russia.

Collins asked Trump at the White House, “You’re campaigning for Darline Graham. What has she said to you about lifting those sanctions on Russia that her brother fought so hard for?”

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He dodged a response, claiming the sanctions were necessary to secure the release of Stephen Hubbard, 74, a teacher originally from Michigan, who has been in Russian detention since 2022.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Source, Collins played the footage of Trump attacking her, as well as ABC News White House Correspondent Karen Travers, whom he called a “stupid person,” and refusing to answer her question about Hubbard and the sanctions.

Kaitlan Collins calls out Katie Zacharia on CNN.
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Collins then referred to Trump’s endorsement for Graham, noting, “Of course, the reality is, even the candidate that the president is campaigning for tonight has disagreed with his decision to lift those Russia sanctions.”

The CNN host then played Darline Graham, speaking on Saturday, going against Trump by stating, “Personally I would choose to keep the pressure on Russia to end the war and get the gas prices down, because I don’t trust Putin and I don’t trust Russia.”

Lindsey Graham and Donald Trump

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and President Donald Trump in January 2026.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Collins added that three months ago Graham was encouraged by Trump to run “to honor the legacy of her beloved brother Lindsey.”

She went on, “If the Senate election in South Carolina is about honoring his legacy, we should note the senator who held that seat for decades was very clear about what he thought of world leaders who make deals to buy Russian oil.”

Former professional boxer Mike Tyson listens as US President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters before boarding Marine One for travel to Joint Base Andrews en route to Syracuse, New York, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 9, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee
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She then aired footage of the late senator speaking in October last year, when he said, “I understand wanting to buy cheap Russian oil, but I don’t understand a country that buys cheap Russian oil, knowing it’s gonna be used to kill innocent people, and acquire land from others by force of arms.”

In May 2025, Graham said, “Don’t fuel the flames of a bloodbath. Don’t buy cheap oil from a despot, because you can with impunity.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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Cameron Adams
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