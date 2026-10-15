GIRL DAD Kaley Cuoco Welcomes Second Child With Emmy Winner “The Big Bang Theory” actress revealed she had given her child an unusual name. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images # 3

Kaley Cuoco and her fiancé, Tom Pelphrey, have welcomed their second child. The actress revealed they welcomed another daughter, who will be a little sister to their three-year-old, Matilda. The couple announced the arrival of Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Cuoco, 40, revealed “Philo” was born on October 12. “There are no words to describe this feeling once again…. We are so grateful for the crazy wild up and down journey that brought us to our little Philo. Family officially complete.” Cuoco wrote. She also included her fiancé in the celebratory post, saying, “Life exploded the minute we met, and the gifts keep coming. I love you forever, girl daddy!” Pelphrey, 44, also posted welcoming the couple’s “youngest queen” and thanking his wife, saying, “Kaley you showed up in every way as a partner and a mom even when you weren’t feeling your best… The girls and I would be lost without you.” Cuoco was married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016 and then to Karl Cook from 2018 to 2022. She met Pelphrey in April 2022 after their mutual talent manager set them up. They welcomed Matilda in 2023 and got engaged in 2024. Pelphrey called his family “the crown jewel” of his life in his acceptance speech for his 2026 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Task, starring Mark Ruffalo.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register