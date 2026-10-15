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Kaley Cuoco Welcomes Second Child With Emmy Winner

“The Big Bang Theory” actress revealed she had given her child an unusual name.

Actress Kaley Cuoco and US actor Tom Pelphrey, winner of the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Task.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

By Reagin von Lehe

Kaley Cuoco and her fiancé, Tom Pelphrey, have welcomed their second child. The actress revealed they welcomed another daughter, who will be a little sister to their three-year-old, Matilda. The couple announced the arrival of Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Cuoco, 40, revealed “Philo” was born on October 12. “There are no words to describe this feeling once again…. We are so grateful for the crazy wild up and down journey that brought us to our little Philo. Family officially complete.” Cuoco wrote. She also included her fiancé in the celebratory post, saying, “Life exploded the minute we met, and the gifts keep coming. I love you forever, girl daddy!” Pelphrey, 44, also posted welcoming the couple’s “youngest queen” and thanking his wife, saying, “Kaley you showed up in every way as a partner and a mom even when you weren’t feeling your best… The girls and I would be lost without you.” Cuoco was married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016 and then to Karl Cook from 2018 to 2022. She met Pelphrey in April 2022 after their mutual talent manager set them up. They welcomed Matilda in 2023 and got engaged in 2024. Pelphrey called his family “the crown jewel” of his life in his acceptance speech for his 2026 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Task, starring Mark Ruffalo.

Read it at Daily Mail

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