NO LONGER OK Kalshi Suspends Betting on Trump’s Remarks The move comes after the president’s teleprompter operator made winning wagers on his speeches. Aaron Favila/Pool via Reuters # 4

The prediction market Kalshi will no longer list bets based on what President Donald Trump might say in public. The decision follows the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s order on Friday to halt those contracts over concerns that they could be susceptible to manipulation. Kalshi and the Trump administration faced scrutiny after the president’s teleprompter operator allegedly used insider information to place winning bets on Trump’s speeches through the prediction market. Gabriel Perez, the teleprompter operator who won big, settled with federal regulators earlier this year and lost his job. Until recently, Kalshi has insisted that mention markets—bets on what public figures will say—are valuable for traders to understand business risk. “There are mention markets with true hedging utility, with true business cases, and we list those,” Kalshi’s chief regulatory officer, Sudhir Jain, told The Wall Street Journal last month. Kalshi said it still plans to allow some mention markets related to the Trump administration, such as those based on what Vice President JD Vance will say or which senior officials will leave the administration this year.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register