First Woman to Hold Presidential Power Hands It Back After Anesthesia Wears Off

Read it at USA Today
President Joe Biden on Friday morning reclaimed the presidential reins after a brief transfer of power to Vice President Kamala Harris while he was under anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy. The brief power transfer made Harris the first woman to hold that role in U.S. history.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that Biden was “in good spirits” after rousing from anesthesia at roughly 11:35 a.m., and “at that time resumed his duties.” “He will remain at Walter Reed as he completes the rest of his routine physical,” Psaki said. The procedure at Walter Reed Medical Center, comes just a day before Biden’s 79th birthday.