    Harris Outspent Trump on Google and Social Ads by $27 Million Last Week

    Josh Fiallo

    Breaking News Reporter

    Kamala Harris waves on a tarmac.

    Stephanie Scarbrough/Reuters

    Kamala Harris reportedly outspent Donald Trump on advertisements on Google, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook last week by $27.2 million—a staggering figure as the presidential election enters its home stretch. The vice president’s campaign shelled out $28.6 million on digital ads last week while Trump spent just $1.4 million in that same period, reported FWIW, adding that Harris’ spend “could be” the biggest digital ad buy in a seven-day stretch in the history of U.S. politics. Harris’ campaign said she banked $200 million in donations since she took over the Democratic ticket, which appears to have given her an advantage over the comparably cash-strapped campaign of Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH). Harris’ campaign announced Tuesday it’d be spending $50 million in paid media ahead of the Democratic National Convention, which is slated to begin Aug. 19 in Chicago. Election Day, on Nov. 5, is now just 97 days away.

