Kamala Harris, Second Most Powerful Person in U.S., Still Can’t Move Into Her New Home

Kamala Harris is “getting frustrated” with months-long renovations that keep the vice president and her husband, Doug Emhoff, from moving into their official private residence, CNN reports. The second couple has spent the two months since the inauguration living in Blair House, the president’s official guest residence. Officials would not give CNN a reason as to why the transition has taken so long, but work is currently being done on the 127-year-old house. Harris has also asked that “work be done on the kitchen” since she is an avid home chef.