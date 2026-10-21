SHOCK DEATH Kansas City Chiefs Star Dead at 37 The former defensive lineman’s wife found him in their Florida home. Icon Sportswire/Getty Images # 4

Allen Bailey, a former NFL defensive lineman, has died at age 37. His wife, Lauren Bailey, found him dead in their Florida home Tuesday. Although a cause of death hasn’t been confirmed, the defender’s brother, Alford Bailey Jr., told TMZ the family believes he died of natural causes. The Kansas City Chiefs selected the Georgia native in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft after he played defensive end at the University of Miami. While with the Chiefs, he founded the Allen Bailey Foundation, a nonprofit that supports student-athletes and families in Georgia. He played for the Chiefs for eight seasons before joining the Atlanta Falcons in 2019. He played two seasons there before the Falcons released him in 2021 as the team reshaped its roster and cut salary-cap costs. The star played 133 NFL regular-season games in his decade-long career, with 22 sacks and 248 tackles. His death comes months after former Chiefs teammate Jordan Devey died at 38, who played with Bailey from 2016 to 2018. Fans of Bailey have already taken to Instagram and Facebook to offer their condolences to his family, with one user saying, “No, not Allen Bailey. I grew up watching him.”

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