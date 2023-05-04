Kansas City Child Playing in Front Yard of Home Fatally Shot

Read it at ABC News
One or more individuals fatally shot a child playing in the front yard of a home Wednesday evening at about 6 p.m., according to local officials, who say the incident did not appear to be random, ABC News reports. The boy was taken to a hospital by Kansas City, Kansas, police shortly after the shooting, and he was later pronounced dead. Investigators say they found 30 shell casings at the scene and were looking for a Subaru Legacy that may be connected to the shooting. Officials have yet to release any details on the boy, suspects, or potential motives.