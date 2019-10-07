CHEAT SHEET
‘NOT RANDOM’
Kansas City Shooting Suspect Was Kicked Out of Bar Before Massacre: Police
One of the two suspects who opened fire at a Kansas City, Kansas, bar last weekend, killing four people, had been kicked out of the watering hole earlier in the evening, police said Monday. According to KSHB, interim Police Chief Michael York said at a news conference that police responded to Tequila KC Bar earlier Saturday evening over a reported disturbance. By the time officials arrived, the suspect had reportedly left. However, York said the two suspects returned to the bar a few hours later with handguns and appeared to shoot at “specific individuals.” York reportedly did not indicate which of the two suspects—Hugo Villanueva-Morales, 29, and Javier Alatorre, 23—was kicked out of the bar earlier that night or whether they knew any of the four men who died. “The investigation is leading us to believe that it was not random,” York said. “It was hectic and chaotic, but it was not a random act by two unknown individuals.” The gunmen allegedly kept shooting into the crowd as they were leaving, but York did not elaborate on how many shots were fired. Alatorre was taken into custody in Kansas City, Missouri, but Villanueva-Morales remains at large.