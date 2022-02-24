Kanye Chases Pete Davidson Off Instagram After Kim Begs for Divorce

Kanye West just proved Kim Kardashian’s point, and it only took him a few hours to do it.

The rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to once again harass Pete Davidson just after Kardashian filed court papers on Wednesday, begging a judge to declare her legally single because West was refusing to accept the fact that their relationship is truly dead and over.

Kardashian filed for divorce last February, but there has been little progress in the proceedings, as West is intent on holding up the process. Instead of taking issue over a custody agreement or fighting over assets (thanks to a prenup that kept a majority of their finances and properties separate), West is digging his heels in the sand over splitting in the first place.

Instead, he’s on a public mission to reunite his family. In a show of just how serious he is, West split with his new girlfriend Julia Fox on Valentine’s Day, delivered a truckload of flowers to Kardashian, and encouraged his fans to root for “KimYe.” And for anyone who comes across Davidson, who Kardashian began dating after hosting Saturday Night Live in October, West instructed his loyal supporters to “scream at the loser at the top of your lungs.”

Even at his chaotic Donda 2 listening event in Miami on Tuesday night, West made a handful of references to his failed marriage and hopes of somehow repairing it, as Migos rapped on “We Did It Kid” about helping “Ye find Kim.”

But Kardashian wants to let West know that their marriage is over, writing in a declaration sent from Italy, where she’s presumably attending Milan Fashion Week, that she “very much desires to be divorced.”

“I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress,” Kardashian wrote, referencing West’s public complaint about her allowing their eight-year-old daughter North to have access to TikTok.

“I believe that the Court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

“While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage,” she concluded, adding that she wishes to drop West from her legal name.

“Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not. I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives.”

But just hours after his estranged wife’s filing, West couldn’t help himself and took another shot at Davidson, who recently deleted his Instagram account after West fans spammed his comments. “Ran Skete off the gram,” West boasted, alongside a screenshot of Davidson’s deactivated account. “Tell your mother I changed your name for life.”