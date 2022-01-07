Kanye West and Julia Fox Are More Chaotic Than ‘Uncut Gems’

Kanye West and Julia Fox are taking PDA to a whole new level.

First came New Year’s Eve, as Ye took the Uncut Gems star to his last-minute NYE bash in Miami—the same place where Pete Davidson, who is very publicly romancing Ye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, hosted a televised shindig with Miley Cyrus for NBC. On Jan. 1, they dined at Miami hotspot Carbone. Then, on Tuesday night, Ye took Fox to the acclaimed Jeremy O. Harris production Stage Play in New York City, followed by Carbone again (do celebs know of any other restaurants besides Carbone, Tao, Beauty and Essex, and Nobu?). Page Six reported that Ye had a photographer in tow for both of their outings, snapping photos of the new sorta-couple… and now we know why.

Interview magazine just published a piece penned by Fox recapping their dates, including a series of photos. We’ll let Fox take it from here:

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play,” Fox wrote.

According to Fox, Ye staged a photo shoot of Fox inside Carbone, much to the delight of fellow restaurant-goers. Then, following Carbone Pt. II, Ye took her back to his hotel—the Pendry Manhattan West, according to Page Six—where the 44-year-old billionaire artist/entrepreneur had “a surprise” in store for the 31-year-old actress.

“I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

She concluded: “Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

While Fox’s definition of “organic” may differ from the rest of us, it’s nice to see her happy in the wake of the alleged drama with her ex—and the father of her young child—Peter Artemiev. Two weeks ago, Fox went off on Artemiev via her Instagram Story, accusing him of being a “dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad” who’s been too busy partying at spots around Manhattan instead of raising their baby. “This man left me with a 5 month old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS. It’s wrong!!! It’s not fair,” she wrote.

As far as Ye goes, in early November during a rowdy appearance on the podcast Drink Champs, the Yeezy founder said that Kardashian is “still my wife—it ain’t no paperwork,” adding that if he had his way they’d still be together (he’s since purchased a home across the street from her, which is understandable given the two share young children). The Ye/Fox dates, accompanied by magazine recaps, have come as Davidson and Kardashian enjoy a “whirlwind” (Us Weekly’s words) vacation in the Bahamas. And eagle-eyed fans have pointed out that Davidson and Fox once posed together for a PAPER magazine photo shoot in November 2019.

The SNL star and the up-and-coming actress posed as a reimagining of the doll-couple Barbie and Ken for PAPER’s #BreakTheInternet issue—the same one that Kardashian made famous in 2014, baring her infamous derriere.

Hmm… coincidence?