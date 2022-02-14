Kanye West and Julia Fox’s whirlwind, PDA-filled romance ended in remarkably fitting fashion: announcing their split over Instagram on Valentine’s Day with Fox casually brushing off the breakup by saying she hasn’t cried over a man in years and a desperate West delivering a truckload of withered-looking flowers to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

‘Twas an abrupt yet expected end to 2022’s most intriguing new couple, lasting just over six weeks after their impromptu meeting on New Year’s Eve in Miami. Short, yes, but the pair’s showmance produced enough articles (some even penned by Fox) about their various escapades to last a lifetime.

But the writing has been on the wall since West began pining for Kardashian again, declaring that he wanted his family back after the beauty mogul and the couple’s four young children were featured on the cover of Vogue last week without him.

Kardashian has remained tight-lipped about the divorce since the pair announced their separation early last year, but finally cracked when West had taken their disagreements to Instagram, complaining about her parenting and allowing their daughter North to have access to TikTok.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she said in a rare statement.

The Vogue article didn’t delve too deep into their separation, but it signified that Kardashian was ready to move on, the cover line declaring: “I’ve Chosen Myself.” It all seemed to be too much for West, who then shared images from the shoot on Instagram and in all caps wrote, “God please bring our family back together.”

It was unfortunate timing, as a pre-recorded interview that Fox had recently given was published the same day, where she dismissed having any feelings of jealousy or insecurity in their newfound relationship. “He’s with me now,” she shrugged, confirming the two considered themselves boyfriend-girlfriend.

“ West repeatedly referred to Davidson as “Skete,” posted what seemed to be a screenshot of Davison trying to extend an olive branch toward him, and even managed to drag Hillary Clinton, Kid Cudi, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and the late rapper Mac Miller into his shitposting. ”

Then, over the weekend, West went on what can only be described as a petty tirade toward Kardashian’s new beau, Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, whom she’s been linked to since hosting the show in October.

West repeatedly referred to Davidson as “Skete,” posted what seemed to be a screenshot of Davison trying to extend an olive branch toward him, and even managed to drag Hillary Clinton, Kid Cudi, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and the late rapper Mac Miller into his shitposting.

“I didn’t wake up and fight for my family to trend over the Super Bowl, but it happened,” West wrote on Sunday. “The Super Bowl brings families together for everyone married hold your spouse close and make sure they know how much you love and appreciate them because there’s a Skete lurking in every dirty ass alley waiting to help destroy your family and walk around in Calvin Kleins around your children.”

But Kardashian seemed to be keeping her distance. She was spotted far away from LA’s Super Bowl festivities—on the opposite side of the country, on a date night with Davidson in New York City.

West was none too pleased. “I’m not giving up on my family,” he wrote on Monday, along with a paparazzi photo of Kardashian with Davidson. “I have faith we’ll be back together… Sometimes people call me crazy, but to be in love is to be crazy about something and I am crazy about my family… If anyone loves me and my family, if you see Skete in real life, scream at the loser at the top of your lungs and say Kimye forever.”

Then, in keeping with the tradition of Kardashian-Jenner women being surprised by their respective partners’ over-the-top floral displays in their homes for Valentine’s Day, West had to get creative, as he previously indicated he no longer has access to the family home. Instead, he seemed to deliver a truckload of macabre red and black flowers to Kardashian in a truck with the words “my vision is krystal klear” plastered on the side, and posted it to Instagram.

Things escalated on Monday night, with Kardashian pleading with West to stop encouraging his fans to heckle and harass Davidson, saying he was creating a “dangerous and scary environment” for the comedian. “Someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” she apparently texted West, who in turn posted the message.

Not taking her valid concern seriously, West then uploaded a screengrab from the movie Baby Boy where actor Ving Rhames chokes out Tyrese Gibson’s character (in the film, Rhames’ character is dating Tyrese’s character’s mother). “Upon my wife’s request please nobody do anything physical to Skete,” West wrote. “I’m going to handle the situation myself.”

Meanwhile, Fox was jetting back to New York City from Los Angeles on Monday morning, with tabloids claiming she looked “tearful” as she tried to quickly change terminals in her now signature black crop top and low-rise pants.

Fox wasn’t having it. “I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS,” she responded to an article about the breakup. “If anything, I’ve been laughing more than before and if I look like shit it’s cuz I got out at terminal 1 and ran on foot to terminal 7 cuz I was fcking late for a plane to go see the only men that matter, which is my son and my dad.”

“Why not see me for what I am which a #1 hustler,” she added in a since-deleted Instagram story. “I came up y’all lol. I have love for him, but I wasn’t in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?”

Despite the very public breakup, Fox said the two ended on good terms and teased that it’s far from the last time you’d be hearing from her. “If u want the full tea ur gonna have to buy the book when it comes out.”