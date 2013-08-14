Kanye West Reportedly Wants to Debut Baby Photos in Vogue; Disney Princess-Inspired Dresses to be Auctioned Off at Christie's

Kanye West Reportedly Wants to Debut Baby Photos in Vogue: Kanye West seems to have his own idea about debuting daughter North West's photos, and it doesn't include Instagram or Twitter. Instead, it includes Vogue. Radar Online reports that, "Kanye is determined to make sure baby North isn’t photographed by paparazzi then splashed across the world. He knows what he wants—a professional photographer and the cover of Vogue—nothing else." Although Wintour and Kardashia's relationship has been improving, a Vogue representative told Fashionista, "There have been no discussions with either Kim or Kanye regarding pictures of baby North in Vogue.” [Radar]

Disney Princess-Inspired Dresses to be Auctioned Off at Christie's: In November, Christie's will auction off the Disney Princess-inspired dresses that debuted at Harrod's last holiday season. The gowns, which were created by designers including Oscar de la Renta and Versace, took a modern, high-fashion twist on the classic dresses of Disney Princesses like Sleeping Beauty and Snow White. "[The dresses] caused a huge amount of excitement when they were first showcased in the Harrods windows and we're sure fashion aficionados around the world will be thrilled with the opportunity to own something so utterly unique," said Harrods store image director Mark Briggs. [Vogue UK]

Terry Richardson Forced to Give Up Lady Gaga Photos For Lawsuit: Fashion photographer and close friend of Lady Gaga Terry Richardson is being forced to give up 142,000 behind-the-scenes photos of the singer from her 2011 Monster Ball Tour as evidence. Gaga is being sued by former employee Jennifer O'Neill, "[claiming] the singer owes her 7,168 hours of overtime and about $400,000 in damages." According to The New York Post, "O’Neill believes the photo collection will include many pics showing her at Gaga’s 'beck and call' during the 2009-to-2011 tour." [NY Post]