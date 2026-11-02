 Skip to main content
HULL OF A JOURNEY

Man, 57, Finally Completes Insane Walk He Started in 1998

He was 29 years old when he first took off on his adventure.

HULL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Adventurer Karl Bushby is greeted by his mother, Angela Bushby, as he arrives home on November 02, 2026 in Hull, England. 28 years and one day after he set off, Karl Bushby arrives home to his Mum's house in Hull after walking around the world. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Leon Neal/Getty Images

By Martha McHardy

A British adventurer has finally walked home after spending 28 years trekking 31,000 miles across four continents in an extraordinary bid to circle the globe. Karl Bushby, 57, was greeted by his emotional mother, Angela, and a cheering crowd outside her home in Hull on Monday—the same house he left as a 29-year-old former paratrooper in 1998. His journey took him through 30 countries, across frozen terrain and perilous jungles, and even involved 18 days in prison in Panama, as well as swimming across the Caspian Sea and the English Channel to avoid motorized transport. Bushby originally thought the challenge might take 12 years. Instead, visa battles, harsh weather and brushes with danger stretched it to nearly three decades. “They say it takes a village but literally it took a world to get me here,” he said, thanking the strangers who helped him along the way. He now plans to reunite with family, including meeting his son Adam, who saw him only a few times during his 28-year journey, and to meet his 12-year-old granddaughter for the first time.

Read it at The Associated Press

CHEAT SHEET

Man, 57, Finally Completes Insane Walk He Started in 1998

Actor Marries Ex-Wife’s New Husband’s Ex-Wife

Ambulance Driver Ditches Patient and Ubers Home

Man, 86, Missing for 2 Months Found Drifting in the Ocean

‘Everlasting Love’ Singer Dies at 76

Mystery Cyberattack Targets Freezers in Stores Across Europe

SEE MORE CHEATS