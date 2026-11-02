HULL OF A JOURNEY Man, 57, Finally Completes Insane Walk He Started in 1998 He was 29 years old when he first took off on his adventure. Leon Neal/Getty Images # 1

A British adventurer has finally walked home after spending 28 years trekking 31,000 miles across four continents in an extraordinary bid to circle the globe. Karl Bushby, 57, was greeted by his emotional mother, Angela, and a cheering crowd outside her home in Hull on Monday—the same house he left as a 29-year-old former paratrooper in 1998. His journey took him through 30 countries, across frozen terrain and perilous jungles, and even involved 18 days in prison in Panama, as well as swimming across the Caspian Sea and the English Channel to avoid motorized transport. Bushby originally thought the challenge might take 12 years. Instead, visa battles, harsh weather and brushes with danger stretched it to nearly three decades. “They say it takes a village but literally it took a world to get me here,” he said, thanking the strangers who helped him along the way. He now plans to reunite with family, including meeting his son Adam, who saw him only a few times during his 28-year journey, and to meet his 12-year-old granddaughter for the first time.

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