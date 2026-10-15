A VICIOUS CYCLE Karoline Leavitt Drops Telling Comment About Working for Trump Juggling two kids and President Donald Trump was one charge too many. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has issued a blunt reply to a question about why she left her White House position.

Posting on her Instagram story Wednesday afternoon, Leavitt replied to a question from a follower that asked: “If you are going to be working why did you leave the press sec position?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump’s preferred mouthpiece then posted a smiling selfie which she captioned bluntly.

“As press sec I was working in the office 60+ hours a week, traveling the world and always on call, 24/7. Now I am home with my kids every day and doing some some TV hits. These things are not the same, ma’am,” she wrote.

Karoline Leavitt responds to a question from a social media follower about why she left the White House. Instagram/Karoline Leavitt

The comment is an insight into the frenetic work environment that reportedly played a role in Leavitt quitting the high-profile job in August.

ADVERTISEMENT

After giving birth to her second child on May 1, Leavitt took almost three months of maternity leave, during which time Trump, 80, often reached out to badger her about coming back.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

She returned to the position in July and then announced she was leaving for good on August 12.

“She had been strongly weighing whether to quit during maternity leave, as the president would contact her often and repeatedly ask when she was coming back,” a White House insider said at the time.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband Nicholas Riccio in April, when she was pregnant with her daughter. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Since leaving the White House, Leavitt, 29, has appeared on cable news and podcasts as a commentator, and has also said she would take up a role at MAGA Inc, the Trump super PAC.

She has two children: a son, Niko, 2, and daughter, Vivian, born on May 1. Leavitt was back behind the podium in the press briefing room roughly 11 weeks later on July 16.

She lasted just under a month before announcing her departure.

Play Video

“It was a very stressful job to do with her children. She never got any sleep, and she didn’t want her performance to slip either,” a source close to Leavitt said at the time. “The president did everything he could to keep her.”

Leavitt did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It took Trump almost two months to choose a replacement for Leavitt, eventually landing on Katie Zacharia, a 41-year-old right-wing commentator, for the job on Oct. 9.

Zacharia is already embroiled in controversy. Picking her is said to have blindsided Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles, who is reportedly furious. Zacharia has also been accused of fudging her legal credentials.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register