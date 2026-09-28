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TIME TO TELL ALL?

Karoline Leavitt Shops Book That Would Spill Trumpworld’s Secrets

The former White House press secretary’s possible next move comes after she riled up Trump loyalists by sharing behind-the-scenes details from her time in the administration.

Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, holds a briefing on April 27, 2026, addressing the White House Correspondents' Association shooting and other issues.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

By Laura Esposito

Karoline Leavitt’s “machine gun lips” are poised to spill secrets about her tenure as Donald Trump’s press secretary.

The former White House press secretary, 29, is shopping a memoir about her time in Trumpworld, sources told Page Six on Monday. Leavitt stepped down in August to spend more time with her family, including her newborn daughter, Vivian. Apparently, she’s also had enough to craft a book proposal, which is reportedly being reviewed by several book publishers.

The former Trump appointee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, pictured with President Donald Trump departing the White House on February 27, 2026, said Trump was monitoring the attack on Iran with his national security team from his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Leavitt is the youngest press secretary in history.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Leavitt, the youngest press secretary in White House history, left Pennsylvania Avenue despite the president’s protests. Rumors suggest the 80-year-old president’s incessant phone calls to Leavitt while she was on maternity leave influenced her decision to step down. Her post remains unfilled.

Since returning to her previous position at the political action committee MAGA Inc., Leavitt’s lips have clearly loosened. Last week, the former congressional candidate in New Hampshire dished on Sean Hannity’s podcast about the president antagonizing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a private lunch last year.

Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, holds a briefing on April 27, 2026, addressing the White House Correspondents' Association shooting and other issues.
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“We’re sitting around the table, and we’re all enjoying lunch, and we’re in this beautiful place, and the president just starts ripping into him for his policies,” she said.

“‘Your policies here are so stupid, you need to close your borders,’” Leavitt quoted Trump saying. “You need to deport these people you have in your country. I know your country and I know your people, they hate what you’re doing.’”

“Starmer’s just sitting there...this is in his house, in his country. We’re not even at the White House, we’re not even on our own territory and he’s just...I remember Stephen Miller and I looking at each other like, ‘Oh boy, here we go.’”

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Already, her oversharing has stirred trouble in Trumpworld. “Unbelievable. So now that she’s an Ex press secretary, Karoline (with a K) Leavitt GOSSIPS about PRIVATE meetings the President had with world leaders?” Greg Kelly, a host for right-wing Newsmax, wrote in an X post on Sunday.

Leavitt may be hoping to cash in on a book, but titles from the MAGAverse aren’t as popular as they were during Trump’s first term, with books such as Trump in Exile, by Wall Street Journal reporter Meridith McGraw, and 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America, by political journalists Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager, and Isaac Arnsdorf, slumping in sales.

Karoline Leavitt/Instagram/Getty
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“Part of it is that we were just actually tired of this, and we’re exhausted, and we don’t want to spend 30 bucks and six or eight hours of our time feeling worse,” a book agent told Politico last year.

Meanwhile, the White House communications team is facing an unprecedented crisis in Leavitt’s absence: Trump’s shock ban of CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House press pool.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, flanked by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, during a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump's war on the free press has significantly escalated in Leavitt's absence.

Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

White House insiders told MS NOW that the ban took some senior staffers by surprise and would never have been possible had Leavitt remained in her post.

“The ban is one of those moments where you’ve got to ask who’s around the president right now and how did something like this get sent out, catching some of his own top staffers by surprise,” one of them told the outlet.

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Laura Esposito
Laura EspositoBreaking News Reporter

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