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PUMPED AND DUMPED

Karoline Leavitt Makes Telling Admission on Trump’s Big Fail

Karoline Leavitt targeted one key specific issue.

By Briana Charles

Karoline Leavitt has made a telling admission while attempting to make sense of Republicans’ midterm election losses.

Speaking on Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier, the former press secretary, 29, acknowledged that soaring gas prices had hurt Republicans.

“The reality is that nearly every incumbent president[‘s] party loses the midterm election,” she began, adding, “I know it’s boring, many people have said that already.”

Karoline Leavitt blamed gas prices for the GOP’s midterm losses on Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier.

Karoline Leavitt blamed gas prices for the GOP’s midterm losses on Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier.

FOX NEWS

“There have only been three exceptions to that truth in the last 100 years...” she said. “It shows the reality of the electorate in our country and how it sways back and forth.”

She then tried to comfort disappointed viewers at home by pointing out Obama’s 2010 disappointments.

“Barack Obama in 2010 lost 63 House seats and he lost six Senate seats,” Leavitt said, noting that the former president had been out campaigning this cycle for Democrats poised to win.

Excuses aside, she couldn’t deny that voters were being squeezed at the pump.

Former US President Barack Obama speaks at a rally ahead of the midterm elections in Morrow, Georgia, US October 28, 2026.

Former US President Barack Obama speaks at a rally ahead of the midterm elections in Morrow, Georgia, US October 28, 2026.

Edgar Su/Reuters

“I do believe undeniably that the history and the environment was worsened by the prices at the pump,” Leavitt said.

“It’s just a reminder to the American people, every single day, every week, when they go to fill up their gas pump, of the economic indicators,” she said.

On the campaign trail, a flippant Trump shrugged off soaring prices, instead spending his rallies gushing over Ohio Sen. Jon Husted’s backside.

Senator Jon Husted shakes hands with US President Donald Trump at a rally at Butler High School in Vandalia, Ohio, US, October 3, 2026.
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Sen. Jon Husted at a campaign rally with Vice President JD Vance on October 21, 2026 in Sharonville, Ohio, where his "a**" continues to be the topic of conversation for Republicans.

Sen. Jon Husted at a campaign rally with Vice President JD Vance on October 21, 2026 in Sharonville, Ohio, where his "a**" continues to be the topic of conversation for Republicans.

Jacquelyn Martin-Pool/Getty Images

At a rally in Perry, Georgia, on Oct. 24, Trump admitted his advisers had warned him not to tout the windfall oil companies were reaping from rising prices.

“We’re making hundreds and hundreds of billions, trillions of dollars, but my people said, ‘Please don’t mention that, sir,’ because people are paying a little higher,” Trump told the crowd.

Predicting the headlines would accuse him of bragging while drivers suffered, he said: “I don’t give a damn. We’re making a freaking fortune,” he told the crowd.

A close-up view shows a Chevron roadside fuel price sign standing near a roadway in Santaquin, Utah, United States, on August 30, 2026. The sign displays current retail pricing for self-serve regular gasoline at $4.35 and diesel at $5.39 per gallon against a background of residential housing.

Charles-McClintock Wilson/NurPhoto via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally at Florida Gulf Coast University's Alico Arena ahead of the midterm elections, in Fort Myers, Florida, US, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
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The national average for regular gasoline was around $4.29 a gallon that week, up roughly $1.23, or about 40 percent, from a year earlier, according to AAA.

Voters didn’t miss it. A New York Times/Siena poll found that 73 percent of likely voters disapprove of Trump’s handling of gas prices, compared with 24 percent who approve.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

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Briana Charles
Briana CharlesReporter

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