The mother of two was triggered by the popular educator.

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Miss Rachel’s toddler and baby videos are a smashing success—except, it seems, in Karoline Leavitt’s house.

The former White House press secretary and mother of two took aim at children’s educator and global sensation Rachel Accurso in an X post on Tuesday.

Accurso, who frequently advocates for migrant, war-torn, and disadvantaged children, appeared at New York City immigration court on Monday to support families and unaccompanied minors facing deportation.

If Ms. Rachel truly cares about all children, she should visit the Angel Family kids who lost their mom or dad to an illegal alien criminal.



Or the innocent children the Trump Administration continues to rescue from human traffickers who exploited them during four years of the… https://t.co/f1aj56XMY0 — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) November 24, 2026

Leavitt, 29, snapped at the positive coverage TMZ had given Accurso, 43.

“If Ms. Rachel truly cares about all children, she should visit the Angel Family kids who lost their mom or dad to an illegal alien criminal,” Leavitt wrote in an X post.

“Or the innocent children the Trump Administration continues to rescue from human traffickers who exploited them during four years of the Democrats’ open border.

Accurso, who has received more than 17 billion views on her YouTube channel as of late 2026, has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration’s hardline immigration policies and support of the war in Gaza.

Ms. Rachel is a frequent critic of the Trump administration's policies. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

Leavitt isn’t the only MAGA mom triggered by the educator. White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, has also raged against a clip of Ms. Rachel sharing what she had learned about the conditions for ICE detainees held at the immigration processing center in Dilley, Texas, from kids and families held in detention.

“It’s heartbreaking talking to the kids and their families,” Griffin-Accurso told The Beat with Ari Melber co-anchor Antonia Hylton in April. “They’re talking about water that they can’t even drink that makes them sick. There’s been worms in the food. The food is rotten sometimes.”

“And what really frightens me is the dangerously inadequate medical care in medical emergencies,” she continued. “These are basic human rights for children, and we can all agree not to harm and abuse children. It’s not who we want to be.”

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Katie, a mother of four, was unhappy that the children’s entertainer was sounding the alarm about detained children.

“This is utter bulls--t,” the host of The Katie Miller Podcast said, responding to the clip in a post on X. “Ms Rachel has never been to Dilley or an ICE facility.”

“The most compassionate message is telling families not to come to the US illegally, not to embark on a dangerous journey with traffickers and rapists,” she continued.

“And, she is paid tens of millions by Netflix to indoctrinate children with trans ideology.”