CIVIL WAR Leavitt Reveals What She’s Seen in Closed-Door MAGA Clashes The former White House press secretary offered insight into a growing scandal.

Two of Donald Trump’s closest Cabinet members are at odds over foreign policy. And, according to Karoline Leavitt, it isn’t the first time.

The former White House press secretary on Monday detailed how she’s seen the president, 80, handle conflict among his appointees after Trump acknowledged a reported clash between his Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick.

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“You just heard the president be very transparent as he always is, and he acknowledged that there absolutely have been policy disagreements between his Secretary of Commerce and his Secretary of the Treasury,” Leavitt, 29, admitted on Fox News, where she is a contributor.

Leavitt joined Fox News as a contributor quickly after she departed the White House in August. Screenshot/Fox News/Fox News

Earlier on Monday, Trump had told reporters that Bessent and Lutnick had “two different views,” after Bessent reportedly confronted Lutnick in the Oval Office on Wednesday about Megaspeed, a major Nvidia customer, that escaped U.S. sanctions.

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“One view is you don’t want to insult China. We have a very good relationship with China,” Trump told reporters, countering, “The other view is just go ‘down and dirty,’ and do what you have to do.”

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“Can’t say either is wrong or right,” he mused, “We’ll let you know.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threw Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick under the bus amid the Nvidia fallout and escalating national security concerns. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Leavitt said that the president “welcomes that debate” behind closed doors.

“He knows, and his Cabinet knows, that he is the final decision-maker on all topics, whether it’s AI, whether it’s trade, whether it’s taxes,” she said.

Tensions between Bessent and Lutnick have been escalating since Trump’s return to the White House. They both fought to be named Treasury secretary, and Fox Business reported that Lutnick tried to sabotage Bessent’s candidacy by emphasizing his previous employment with George Soros. ,

Now, their latest differences have been made public surrounding the fallout from the Nvidia scandal.

Last week, Trump ally Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia’s CEO after his affair with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive whom U.S. intelligence officials have identified as a suspected Chinese spy, was exposed by The New York Times. Huang, 63, reportedly had two additional affairs with Nvidia subordinates.

Trump encouraged Huang not to resign. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Months before Huang’s relationships became a national security issue, Lutnick boasted on the All In podcast that he helped Huang establish a direct line to Trump, praising the disgraced former CEO as a “national treasure.”

On Friday, when asked why the Singapore-based tech company was not placed on the entity list, a trade restriction list that includes companies deemed a “national security risk,” Bessent made clear who he blames.

“I can tell you there was coordination. Treasury, War, USTR (Office of the U.S. Trade Representative) and State were in favor of putting Megaspeed on the entity list for months,” he said on CNBC.

“But Commerce has the pen. Commerce BIS has the pen, and you will have to ask them about their internal process,” he added, referencing the Bureau of Industry and Security.

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