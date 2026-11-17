MACHINE-GUNNED Karoline Leavitt’s Loose Lips Come Back to Bite Trump The ex-press secretary’s comments to the Wall Street Journal are the focus of an ongoing lawsuit. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

A federal judge ordered the search of White House servers after a legal group sued the Trump administration, in part over Karoline Leavitt’s claim about the “lies” of “Big Law.”

The American Bar Association’s lawsuit against the executive office of the president claims its sanctioning of law firms was illegal retaliation for protected First Amendment activity. One of the statements it cites is a comment by the then-White House press secretary to the Wall Street Journal in April 2025, when the president was putting in place sanctions via executive order—and when some law firms were striking deals to avoid them.

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“President Trump’s policy team is executing on his directive to hold Big Law accountable for their weaponization of justice and their lies, and the strategy has proven tremendously successful,” said Leavitt, whose “machine-gun lips” and rapid-fire White House press briefings were gushed over by her boss.

“It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun,” Trump said about Leavitt last summer. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Amir Ali required the administration to produce certain emails, memos and drafts from around that time related to the sanctions, or else claim executive privilege over them.

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In the order, which was a mixed bag regarding the ABA’s discovery requests, Ali writes that the government must produce emails from Feb. 13 through April 18—“twenty-one days before the first law firm order until seven days after the last alleged law firm agreement.”

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Ali writes that “drafts of the law firm orders will reveal how the language in those orders changed over time, which may shed light on the government’s motivation in issuing the orders and the desired effect of the orders on the law firms.”

“Memoranda accompanying the law firm orders and agreements may also articulate the government’s goals and analysis, and the existence of memoranda formalizing the government’s objective could establish the existence of a policy of intimidation,” he adds.

Leavitt left the White House at the end of August. She is now a Fox News contributor. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

In March, Ali denied the government’s request to dismiss the case, which is built partly around Leavitt’s remark about the president’s “policy team.”

The Justice Department has already turned over some relevant emails. An email chain from April 2025 showed discussions preceding the lifting of sanctions against firm Paul, Weiss after it agreed to the Trump administration’s list of demands, including $40 million in free work.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Leavitt, 29, left the White House at the end of August. She is now a Fox News contributor.

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