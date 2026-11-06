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Kate Middleton Gives Rare Glimpse of Her Natural Hair Texture

The Princess of Wales went casual for her relaxing autumn day.

Catherine, Princess of Wales shelters under an umbrella as she visits Oriel Davies, a public contemporary art gallery on February 26, 2026 in Newtown, Wales. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Powys to celebrate community ahead of St David's Day.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

By Nyah Davis

Kate Middleton showed off her rarely seen naturally wavy hair during an outdoor engagement.

On Nov. 6, the Princess of Wales posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram from her visit to a mental health charity event in Pensford Field in Kew, London.

Princess Catherine attended a mental health charity event focused on the importance of nature in healing.

Princess Catherine attended a mental health charity event focused on the importance of nature in healing.

Instagram/The Prince and Princess of Wales

In the photos, the 44-year-old wears a navy blue turtleneck sweater, an earthy barn coat, and jeans. She accessorized with her sapphire-diamond engagement ring and dangling diamond earrings.

Middleton wore light makeup and mascara, and her hair fell in loose waves, offering a rare glimpse of her natural texture. The royal often wears her hair pulled back or in a voluminous, relatively straight blowout.

Kate Middleton gave a rare glimpse into her natural soft waves during the secret outing.

The princess gave a rare glimpse of her natural soft waves during the secret outing.

Instagram/The Prince and Princess of Wales

The photos and videos were taken in October, when she visited one of Dose of Nature’s weekly “Art in Nature” sessions. The nonprofit offers time in nature to support clients’ psychological and physical well-being.

During the visit, Middleton talked with the charity’s founders, Dr. Alison Greenwood and Dr. Georgina Gould.

According to Hello!, she shared details about how nature helped her heal throughout her cancer treatment.

Middleton announced she was living with cancer in March 2024 and that she was in remission in January 2025.

Kate Middleton wore a relaxed fit with jeans and a barn jacket.

Kate Middleton wore a relaxed fit with jeans and a barn jacket.

Instagram/The Prince and Princess of Wales

Dose of Nature thanked Middleton for the “special” day on Instagram.

“We were incredibly honored and excited to welcome Her Royal Highness to our beautiful little field in Kew,” the nonprofit wrote.

Adding, “Her longstanding interest in the relationship between nature, prevention, and well-being reflects an important conversation about how we support healthier, happier lives.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales, waves to well-wishers as she leaves after visiting East Anglia's Children's Hospices' (EACH) shop on October 22, 2026 in Hoveton, England. Cafe 98, run by East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), is the charity's first and only cafe, forming part of EACH's fundraising operation and serving as a community hub for local residents.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, waves to well-wishers as she leaves after visiting a children’s hospice in East Anglia, U.K.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Describing nature as her “sanctuary,” Middleton said in a video released during Mental Health Awareness Week in 2025, “It is through nature that we can fully understand the true interconnectedness of all things, the importance of balance and the importance of renewal and resilience.”

Continuing, “Connecting to nature helps us to experience a deeper sense of ourselves, the world around us, and each other.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2025 in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, waves at well-wishes as she attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on Dec. 25, 2025.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

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Nyah Davis
Nyah DavisThe Looker Intern

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