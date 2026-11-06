Kate Middleton Gives Rare Glimpse of Her Natural Hair Texture
The Princess of Wales went casual for her relaxing autumn day.
Kate Middleton showed off her rarely seen naturally wavy hair during an outdoor engagement.
On Nov. 6, the Princess of Wales posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram from her visit to a mental health charity event in Pensford Field in Kew, London.
In the photos, the 44-year-old wears a navy blue turtleneck sweater, an earthy barn coat, and jeans. She accessorized with her sapphire-diamond engagement ring and dangling diamond earrings.
Middleton wore light makeup and mascara, and her hair fell in loose waves, offering a rare glimpse of her natural texture. The royal often wears her hair pulled back or in a voluminous, relatively straight blowout.
The photos and videos were taken in October, when she visited one of Dose of Nature’s weekly “Art in Nature” sessions. The nonprofit offers time in nature to support clients’ psychological and physical well-being.
During the visit, Middleton talked with the charity’s founders, Dr. Alison Greenwood and Dr. Georgina Gould.
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According to Hello!, she shared details about how nature helped her heal throughout her cancer treatment.
Middleton announced she was living with cancer in March 2024 and that she was in remission in January 2025.
Dose of Nature thanked Middleton for the “special” day on Instagram.
“We were incredibly honored and excited to welcome Her Royal Highness to our beautiful little field in Kew,” the nonprofit wrote.
Adding, “Her longstanding interest in the relationship between nature, prevention, and well-being reflects an important conversation about how we support healthier, happier lives.”
Describing nature as her “sanctuary,” Middleton said in a video released during Mental Health Awareness Week in 2025, “It is through nature that we can fully understand the true interconnectedness of all things, the importance of balance and the importance of renewal and resilience.”
Continuing, “Connecting to nature helps us to experience a deeper sense of ourselves, the world around us, and each other.”
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