BLACK FRIDAY 2026 Kate Middleton’s Favorite Sneakers Are 20% Off for Black Friday The Princess of Wales has worn these leather sneakers for years, and shoppers can snag a pair for less this holiday season. Veja.

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Kate Middleton knows that royal style needn’t come at the expense of comfort, frequently swapping her signature pumps for a pair of trusty sneakers. The royal kicks in question, Veja Women Esplar Sneakers, are reportedly a fan favorite of other A-listers, including Middleton’s sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon, and Katie Holmes.

Her Royal Highness first debuted the sneakers in 2021 while strolling in the rain and planting a tree alongside Prince William. Since then, she has repeatedly made fashion statements in the “V”- stitched shoes. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage Available in the color “Extra White,” the soft leather shoe is on sale for a 23 percent markdown on Amazon, just in time for the holiday season. Amazon $ 117 Veja Women Esplar Sneakers Extra White The sleek sneakers pair well with anything from denim and leggings to midi dresses. Shop Now Amazon The sustainable, French-made leather shoes are also a fan favorite of non-A-listers. One customer said on Amazon, “They are so stylish and fit like a glove,” nodding to Middleton and other celebrities’ wardrobe choices, saying, “I believe this is the style that Kate Middleton and some movie stars wear also. I can see why. They are very streamlined and not clunky, unlike so many other sneakers.” If you’ve been looking for shoes that deliver comfort and walkability without looking sloppy, these discounted Veja sneakers won’t let you down. Play Video

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