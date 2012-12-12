Kate Upton Inspires A New Song; Spice Girls Unveil Viva Forever Musical

People of the World! The Spice Girls reunited last night to celebrate the London opening of their new musical, Viva Forever. Geri Halliwell didn’t appear in her 90s standby Union Jack minidress, but rather a Cinderella kind of powder blue ball gown. Posh Spice, Victoria Beckham stayed true to her moniker in a chic pants ensemble while her other band mates chose modern dresses. The musical is already receiving mixed reviews, but Mel C. doesn’t mind. “If people criticize it, we don’t care—because we love it.” [AP Fashion]

Rachel Zoe, Downgraded: Rachel Zoe was reportedly just dropped by major client Cameron Diaz, but that’s not all. The superstylist’s fashion line was just dropped by major retailer Saks Fifth Avenue. A spokesperson for the store confirmed that Zoe’s line has left salesfloors and will return to Saks in an online-only capacity. [HuffPo Style]

Graydon Carter Wants His Day in the Sun: Anna Wintour might be keeping mum on a rumored ambassadorship, but her Vanity Fair counterpart Graydon Carter certainly isn’t. “Antigua. That’s what I want,” he told WWD on Monday. [WWD]

Kate Upton Inspires Song: Kate Upton has inspired a new song. UK singer and “thirty-something daughter of a disgraced former Cabinet minister” Victoria Aitken has debuted a new song called “Body.” It’s for, “All women,” she told The Telegraph. “This song is for the ‘Kate Upton’ and how they are changing the way we should feel about our body.” [Telegraph]

Beyoncé’s Mink Eyelashes: Beyoncé’s new makeup artist, Wei Lang, has opened up about one of Bey’s beauty penchants. “I always use mink lashes on her. They look amazing,” he told The Cut, “I use strips by Velour called “Are Those Real? And I got her really into it, so she buys them by the ton.” [The Cut]

Style.com Expands: Style.com has launched a Middle Eastern counterpart called Style.com Arabia. The new site includes syndicated features originally run on the brand’s American page, in addition to specially created, highly targeted content aimed at a new audience. [Style.com Arabia]