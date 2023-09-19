Katherine McPhee Brushes Off Russell Brand Lap Video

CHEAT SHEET
    Actress Katherine McPhee has responded to stories resurrecting video of a decade-old talk show incident between herself and Russell Brand, wherein the comedian, now accused of rape and sexual assault, bounced her on his lap. Many outlets, including The Daily Beast, pointed out that McPhee seemed to look uncomfortable in the clip. “I know nothing [about] what you are trying to claim here but this specific incident was over 10 years ago and it was harmless,” McPhee wrote in the comments of an Instagram post highlighting the moment. “Please don’t try and use me for whatever purpose you are trying to serve.”

