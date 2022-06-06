Kathryn Hahn is joining Reese Witherspoon’s expanding universe of Tiny Big Little Beautiful Lies, Fires, and Things Everywhere. In other words, Hahn has just been tapped to star in Tiny Beautiful Things at Hulu, an adaptation of Cheryl Strayed’s bestselling novel of the same name that is being produced by Witherspoon and Laura Dern.

The book itself is less plot-based and more focused on advice given from an anonymous columnist, Dear Sugar. Full of brilliant life advice given to troubled strangers, Tiny Beautiful Things follows a woman (Hahn) who evolves into Dear Sugar as her own life begins to crumble.

Essentially: Hahn was born to play this part.

Before grabbing the world’s attention as Agatha of WandaVision, the actress has been perfected the combination of delightfully witty and heartbreakingly raw and human in Bad Moms, Private Life, and Mrs. Fletcher. She’s perfect for this role, a reluctant author who decides to pick up a side gig saving strangers’ lives.

Tiny Beautiful Things has been around for a decade now, a New York Times bestseller that has worked its way into book clubs around the nation. After Hello Sunshine, Reese Witherspoon’s production company that’s famous for adapting the very best of the best of American literature, got their hands on the novel, the rest was history.

Hahn will also executive produce alongside Big Little Lies buddies Witherspoon and Laura Dern, with Little Fires Everywhere’s Liz Tigelaar attached to write and serve as showrunner on the project. Strayed, who worked with Witherspoon on Wild, is also an EP on the series.

Tiny Beautiful Things has been adapted in years past. Before this Hulu iteration, Nia Vardalos played Hahn’s role in a stage show.

Hahn is lining up a (much-deserved) handful of big projects after her Marvel debut in WandaVision, earning an Agatha spinoff of her own set to be released on Disney+. Later this year, she’ll also star in the Knives Out sequel for Netflix alongside an array of massive names like Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, and, of course, Daniel Craig. The Hahnaissance reigns!