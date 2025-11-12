Kathy Griffin, 65, Says Third Facelift Came at a Shocking Price

When one facelift isn’t enough and two simply won’t suffice, what’s a celebrity to do? If you’re Kathy Griffin, the answer is to shell out an eye-popping amount of cash on a third.

In an interview with the “Good Guys” podcast, the 65-year-old comedian opened up about undergoing her third facelift in August. This isn’t entirely unusual in Hollywood; many entertainers see doctors for multiple tune-ups throughout their careers. (In June, Kris Jenner’s summertime surgical enhancement debut at the Bezos-Sánchez wedding turned “deep plane facelift” into household terminology.) The price tag Griffin paid for this recent facial fix, however, has left many fans shocked.

According to Griffin, her recent facelift cost her a remarkable $218,000. “You know how many d--k jokes I have to tell for $218,000?” she said to hosts Josh Peck and Ben Soffer.

Kathy Griffin showed off her new face in Studio City, California, on October 11, 2025. my Sussman/Getty Images for The Environmental Media Association

Although Griffin admitted the procedure was “not cheap,” she also claimed she had heard that some Beverly Hills plastic surgeons now charge up to a million dollars for the same procedure. “I’m just such a money person, I can’t bring myself to do it,” she said.

Still, Griffin set her sights on Ben Talei, a celebrity-endorsed plastic surgeon from—where else?—Beverly Hills, one of the most sought-after doctors among industry A-listers.

Singer Sia (right) in with plastic surgeon Ben Talei at the 5th Daytime Beauty Awards on October 1, 2023. According to Griffin, Sia's before-and-after photos compelled her to seek treatment from Dr. Talei. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In an episode of her “Talk Your Head Off” show on YouTube, Griffin said the inspiration for her third procedure came from a famous face, albeit one we often don’t see because of her elaborate getups: Australian singer-songwriter Sia.

Griffin said the singer, who underwent a facelift performed by Dr. Talei in 2023, had “the best before-and-after pictures I’ve ever seen.” Griffin added that the pictures “sold” her on Dr. Talei.

Kathy Griffin in 1997, prior to the actress's first facelift. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

With the celebrity surgeon’s schedule fully booked for the foreseeable future, Griffin had to pull some strings, asking Sia to call Dr. Talei and ask him to make time for her.

According to Griffin’s Instagram, the comedian underwent her first facelift in 1998, at age 38. So, what’s the reason for this third lift? It’s simple: “I’m so vain,” Griffin joked.