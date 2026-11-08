GOOD RIDDANCE Katie Miller Bails on Struggling Podcast The wife of Trump’s new chief of staff had hoped to create a media empire, but it consistently failed to take off. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The wife of Donald Trump’s close confidante Stephen Miller has axed her podcast following her husband’s promotion to White House chief of staff.

Katie Miller, a wannabe conservative influencer, announced Sunday that she would be shutting down her eponymous podcast in order to “do what’s best for my children and our family.”

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“With @StephenM taking on this new role for President Trump, I’ve decided to stop recording new podcast episodes,” Miller wrote on X.

I make every decision based on what’s best for my children and our family.



With @StephenM taking on this new role for President Trump, I’ve decided to stop recording new podcast episodes.



Nothing is more important than raising our four kids. While I’ve loved the podcast, the… — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) November 8, 2026

“Nothing is more important than raising our four kids. While I’ve loved the podcast, the time commitment is too great and now is the time to step away.”

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Miller’s husband, one of Trump’s most loyal aides and the architect of his sweeping mass deportation policy, was elevated to White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles in the aftermath of the GOP’s midterm bloodbath.

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Katie Miller, who helped lobby for her husband’s promotion, previously worked as a press secretary for former vice president Mike Pence and a spokesperson for billionaire Elon Musk during his time as head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

She launched the podcast last year with dreams of creating a media empire for conservative women. Those dreams appear to have fallen flat, however, as her podcast largely failed to gain traction.

Katie Miller's podcast has drawn several leading MAGA figures YouTube

An interview with New York Stock Exchange president Lynn Martin drew just 4,600 views on YouTube, while only 6,300 watched her exchange with Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr.

One episode that did produce big numbers for Miller, with 1.1 million YouTube views, was a fawning interview with her former boss Elon Musk.

“Everyone always thinks you’re a very difficult person to work for,” Miller said, before adding, “I think you’re very kind.”

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The podcast also offered an opportunity for Miller to leverage the family’s access to the highest echelons of the MAGA movement in return for softball interviews that raised her profile among the right.

In one podcast episode, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admitted to bringing his own sauerkraut to dinners at Washington, D.C. establishments. FBI Director Kash Patel appeared with his wannabe country singer girlfriend Alexis Wilkins. The pair has faced a storm of scrutiny over Patel’s use of FBI resources for Wilkins, including allegedly getting agents to ferry her to a hair appointment in one case.

More recently, Axios reported that Paramount was considering a distribution deal for Katie Miller’s podcast, though it’s unclear if that ever got off the ground. Now, in any case, that deal appears off the cards.

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