ITS MOM'S FAULT Katie Miller Blames MAGA Moms for Midterms Massacre While Katie Miller blamed mothers for not voting on Republicans’ losses, she also admitted that she did not even vote in the midterm election. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

MAGA podcaster Katie Miller broke down after Republicans faced widespread losses at the ballot box.

Miller, the wife of a top Trump advisor, Stephen Miller, tried to look every which way for who to blame for Republicans’ defeat in the midterm elections. While she is a staunch advocate for women having as many children as possible, she went as far as to blame MAGA moms for not showing up to vote.

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“You see that moms are too busy raising their children and taking care of them to go to the polls,” Miller, a mother of four, asserted in a bizarre interview on CBS News.

When asked by a grinning Norah O’Donnell if she had even voted, Miller, 35, deflected and claimed she was under threat and could not vote.

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“You’re a busy mom of four, did you make it out to vote?” O’Donnell asked.

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“I did not vote in Virginia because in Virginia, because in Virginia when you vote, you dox your own address, and so I prefer my own safety and security over giving that up,” she asserted.

Miller admitted that she did not vote as she blamed MAGA moms for Trump's losses. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

She and her husband, one of the architects behind Trump’s “mass deportation agenda,” currently live on a fortified military base in Northern Virginia.

Throughout the day, Miller had been posting online, claiming that conservative women should have more children to ensure that they grow up to vote Republican in the future.

“Election Day always makes me want to have more kids to cancel out the votes of the America hating leftists,” she posted earlier on X. “After all, conservatives have more babies.”

@KatieMiller/X

Miller frequently goes on online tangents against working moms, claiming that women cannot find the same fulfillment from a career as they can from having children.

She and her husband have four children together. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Throughout the interview on CBS, she continued to deflect from why Trump and MAGA Republicans could have lost, as she did not accept the notion that the election was a referendum on the Trump administration.

She instead blamed “candidate quality” and argued that many Republicans were not good fits for the offices they were running for.

“They weren’t good options in the first place,” she claimed, as she repeated President Donald Trump’s assertion that if he were on the ballot like in a presidential election, Republicans would have performed better.

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