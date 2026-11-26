Mother Miller has some wild theories about why the country is having fewer babies.

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The wife of Donald Trump’s chief of staff has identified the fastest way to “kill” the birth rate: lifesaving car accessories.

Katie Miller, the mother of four and wife of Stephen Miller, railed against car seats in a bizarre X post on Wednesday, claiming the protective gear is a factor in the country’s declining birth rate.

Miller, 35, took aim at California law that will require parents to use a five-step test to determine if their child no longer needs a car seat.

“The fastest way to kill the birth rate is mandating more car seats,” she wrote. “Car seats make motherhood significantly more complicated and difficult, from vehicle width and anchors to traveling with them. I’m not alone in saying that a limiting factor on the number of children we have is car seats.”

Katie Miller offered up a wild theory. Screnshot/X/X

While one published argument aims to link mandated car seats to the birth rate, it is highly contested.

Economists Jordan Nickerson and David Solomon estimated that because most cars don’t fit three car seats in the back seat, women are less likely to have a third child in states with these laws.

“We estimate that these laws prevented fatalities of 57 children in car crashes in 2017 but reduced total births by 8,000 that year and have decreased the total by 145,000 since 1980,” the study reads.

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Miller, a White House veteran and former podcaster, has other theories about the declining birth rate: women who fail to follow “traditional gender roles.”

The mother of four has described women who pursue professional careers as being on “a path to misery,” called female political opponents “childless cat ladies,” and launched The Katie Miller Podcast for women like herself, stating that there wasn’t “a place for conservative women.” The podcast struggled to find an audience, and Miller announced earlier this month that she would discontinue it, citing her desire to focus on motherhood.

Katie Miller and Stephen Miller at an event in Washington, D.C. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

She has also offered other explanations for why she believes birth rates are falling.

“As birth rates fell from 2007–2013, small pet ownership nearly doubled, with demographics overlapping—single or childless millennials and Gen Z are prioritizing pets over babies,” she posted in January, citing a table showing a rise in pet adoptions alongside a drop in fertility rates.

While more American households now have pets than children, studies haven’t shown that one causes the other. The “conservative fertility advantage,” a trend that began in the 1990s, where Republicans tend to have higher birth rates than Democrats, is driven by a range of factors—none of which are linked to pets or appearances.

Ample research and studies show that declining fertility rates in the U.S. are caused by factors such as the economy, job and housing insecurity, the cost of child care, environmental concerns, and increased awareness and use of contraception—not just woke ideology.