TRY AGAIN Katie Miller Brutally Fact-Checked Over Wild Affair Smear “The number of falsehoods packed into one sentence is almost comical,” a former Trump official said.

Katie Miller’s attempt to land a jab at a former Trump official backfired spectacularly after she was hit with a brutal fact-check.

Stephen Miller’s wife, 35, accused Miles Taylor, 39, of having an affair with a coworker at the Department of Homeland Security during the first Trump administration—but the facts didn’t quite line up.

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Katie and Stephen Miller have been married since 2020. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

The latest dust-up between the two started Thursday when Taylor, who wrote a 2018 New York Times op-ed under “Anonymous” about a “quiet resistance” within Trump 1.0, commented on the bombshell cheating scandal surrounding recently resigned NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.

“So will Trump give back the $25M Nvidia put into his ballroom while its CEO was dating a Chinese spy?” Taylor asked on X.

Miles Taylor, founder of Defiance.org, has been an outspoken critic of Trump, becoming the first former official to not endorse Trump in the 2020 election. Leah Millis/REUTERS

Katie, a one-time podcast host, hopped onto Taylor’s post with a wildly off-topic response.

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“​Miles Taylor cheated on his wife with the Secretary’s Executive Assistant while he was Deputy Chief of Staff of the Department of Homeland Security,” she wrote.

Katie Miller on X

Taylor wasted no time clapping back, writing, “Me telling the truth about Katie’s husband has led her to create fan fiction about my love life. I think they’re crashing out.” He previously described Stephen Miller as a “ferocious micromanager” who “accelerates Trump’s worst impulses rather than stabilizes them.”

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But Taylor didn’t stop there. On Friday, he broke down the cheating allegation on the website of his advocacy nonprofit, Defiance.

Taylor wasn't having Katie's accusations against him. Miles Taylor on MS NOW

“Miller appeared to be referencing my previous marriage, and the fact that my now-wife Hannah is someone I once worked with at DHS. That’s as close to reality as she got,” he wrote.

“The number of falsehoods packed into one sentence is almost comical,” he continued. “I wasn’t married for most of the time I was deputy chief of staff… Hannah was never the Secretary’s executive assistant (and I had to stop and think about who was)… and I had precisely zero romantic relationships with anyone inside the Department during my time there.”

Katie Miller and Stephen Miller at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner held at the Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026 in Washington, D.C. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

A representative for Katie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taylor said his wife was unfazed by Katie’s accusation, quipping, “Oh my gosh. What I would’ve given to be with you two years sooner.”

Taylor also said there was “a more obvious explanation” behind Katie’s attack on him.

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“Over the past week I’ve been quite hard on her husband, Stephen Miller, whom she began dating while they were both working in the first Trump administration,” he said. “I see where she got the inspiration for her story.”

“The apparent purpose of the attacks by Trump enablers is the same. All of it is designed to instill fear. They want people to censor themselves out of worry that they’ll be attacked, humiliated, and made an example of by the most powerful man in the world and his most loyal supplicants,” he added. “I hate to disappoint them, but it isn’t working. And it won’t.”

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