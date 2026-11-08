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MATRIMONIAL FIRE

Katie Miller Hits Back After Husband Is Branded ‘Most Broken Man’

The MAGA podcaster jumped to her hubby’s defense with noticeably less fervor than she had for Elon Musk.

By Kishor Napier-Raman

The wife of newly promoted White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has come to his defense with a family photo after he was dubbed a “broken man.”

But after tweeting her way through the GOP’s brutal midterm evisceration this week, MAGA podcaster Katie Miller offered an uncharacteristically mild clapback to Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed criticizing her husband’s new role.

Miller, whose aggressive phone-banking helped her husband secure the White House chief of staff job, reposted a clip of El-Sayed lashing Stephen Miller on ABC’s This Week.

“I don’t know what Stephen Miller has actually contributed to our culture, our society, in any real way, except to make us more angry and stoke the worst kind of fear and vitriol, to weaponize ICE in our streets to take American lives,” El-Sayed said, questioning why the president hired “the most broken man” to run the White House.

Katie Miller offered a one-line response to the criticism, writing: “Stephen has contributed far more to America at 41 than Abdul El-Sayed will in a lifetime.” The post was accompanied by a photo of the couple playing with their kids next to a statue of Teddy Roosevelt.

It was a more muted defense than Miller provided for her billionaire former boss Elon Musk just hours earlier. When a Saturday Night Live skit mocked Musk’s relationship with his children, Miller accused the show of airing a “political hit job” on X.

Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed on ABC's This Week discussing White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller

Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has called White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller a "broken man".

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El-Sayed, the child of Egyptian immigrants and a progressive Democrat, defeated Republican Mike Rogers to win a crucial victory in the battleground state of Michigan this week.

His progressive platform, including staunch criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza and call for a wealth tax on billionaires, have made him a widely hated figure among conservatives, with president Trump labelling him a “Jihadist” and “radical extremist.”

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Kishor Napier-Raman
Kishor Napier-RamanBreaking News Reporter

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