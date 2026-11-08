MATRIMONIAL FIRE Katie Miller Hits Back After Husband Is Branded ‘Most Broken Man’ The MAGA podcaster jumped to her hubby’s defense with noticeably less fervor than she had for Elon Musk.

The wife of newly promoted White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has come to his defense with a family photo after he was dubbed a “broken man.”

But after tweeting her way through the GOP’s brutal midterm evisceration this week, MAGA podcaster Katie Miller offered an uncharacteristically mild clapback to Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed criticizing her husband’s new role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen has contributed far more to America at 41 than Abdul El-Sayed will in a lifetime. https://t.co/zhZp3YMHPC pic.twitter.com/TsLocAty4z — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) November 8, 2026

Miller, whose aggressive phone-banking helped her husband secure the White House chief of staff job, reposted a clip of El-Sayed lashing Stephen Miller on ABC’s This Week.

“I don’t know what Stephen Miller has actually contributed to our culture, our society, in any real way, except to make us more angry and stoke the worst kind of fear and vitriol, to weaponize ICE in our streets to take American lives,” El-Sayed said, questioning why the president hired “the most broken man” to run the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Katie Miller offered a one-line response to the criticism, writing: “Stephen has contributed far more to America at 41 than Abdul El-Sayed will in a lifetime.” The post was accompanied by a photo of the couple playing with their kids next to a statue of Teddy Roosevelt.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

It was a more muted defense than Miller provided for her billionaire former boss Elon Musk just hours earlier. When a Saturday Night Live skit mocked Musk’s relationship with his children, Miller accused the show of airing a “political hit job” on X.

Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has called White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller a "broken man". X

El-Sayed, the child of Egyptian immigrants and a progressive Democrat, defeated Republican Mike Rogers to win a crucial victory in the battleground state of Michigan this week.

His progressive platform, including staunch criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza and call for a wealth tax on billionaires, have made him a widely hated figure among conservatives, with president Trump labelling him a “Jihadist” and “radical extremist.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register