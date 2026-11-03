CONSPIRACY ON CUE Katie Miller Launches Early Election Fraud Claims as Polls Open Katie Miller’s early-morning fraud claims quickly fell apart under the slightest scrutiny. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Katie Miller wasted little time in getting ahead of the midterm elections with unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Election Day was barely underway Tuesday morning when Miller, the wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, began casting doubt on the election’s integrity on social media.

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“This is how the Left steals elections,” the 34-year-old MAGA podcaster wrote on X at 8:05 a.m. ET. “Mike Lawler’s competitive district and they are turning away voters.”

In reality, Westchester County election officials have instructed voters to continue casting paper ballots and to remain in line. Katie Miller/X

MAGA Rep. Mike Lawler, who flipped the New York seat in 2022, is facing a challenge from Democrat Cait Conley in his bid for another term.

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Miller reshared a post from X user Ben Hort, who said voting machines were broken at his polling place in Westchester County, New York.

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“This is going to be crazy. Our country is in trouble,” he wrote.

The voting machine issues, however, were limited to Westchester County, according to The Wall Street Journal, and election officials have instructed voters to continue to cast paper ballots and remain in line.

MAGA Rep. Mike Lawler is fighting to hold onto the seat he flipped just four years ago. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

“Let us be absolutely clear: Every eligible vote will be counted,” the commissioners of the Westchester County Board of Elections, Democrat Tajian M. Nelson and Republican Douglas A. Colety, said in a statement. “No voter should be discouraged from participating in this election because of this issue.”

The Board of Elections later traced the issue to ballot paper that was too thick for voting machines to process at polling places in Westchester County, according to ABC 7. Both Lawler and Conley sought to reassure voters, telling them to stay in line to vote.

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Nevertheless, a number of MAGA figures joined Miller in seizing the voting machine problems to accuse Democrats of trying to “steal” the election—mirroring President Donald Trump’s own frequent claims.

“They are literally trying to steal the election from Republican Congressman Mike Lawler. Stay in line!” MAGA influencer Scott Presler wrote on X.

Presler and Miller’s argument quickly unraveled was people pointed out that Democrats vastly outnumber Republicans among registered voters in Westchester County, meaning any voting machine problems would likely affect more Democrats than Republicans.

“I mean, Democrats significantly outnumber Republicans there. I’m not sure how your logic works,” one X user replied to Miller.

There are 253,596 registered Democrats and 134,385 Republicans in the county, according to active enrollment figures from the County Board of Elections cited by Westchester Magazine.

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