The ladies of the MAGA-verse are going at it.

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MAGA antagonist Katie Miller is going all-in on a fellow conservative woman for daring to question the Trump administration’s handling of the lead bomb detonation in Iowa.

Miller, 35, has been ardently defending the U.S. Army’s detonation of tons of degraded lead azide at its ammunition plant in rural Iowa. The blast sent a towering plume of smoke into the sky and prompted safety concerns among nearby communities.

Experts had been particularly voicing concerns about the impacts from the blast on young children and pregnant women, as even minimal exposure can have lasting consequences. The toxic metal can harm the brain, kidneys, and nervous system, while potentially disrupting childhood development and causing complications during pregnancy.

Miller, a mother of four, said she was grateful that the Trump administration handled the lead the way that they did. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Ahead of the blast, conservative personality and self-described nepo-baby Meghan McCain had been sounding the alarm on the detonation, even going as far as to suggest Democrats should take action as she slammed President Donald Trump for doing nothing.

Those comments weren’t taken lightly by Miller, who launched an unprovoked attack on McCain.

“‘Most significant act of biological terrorism’ Meghan awfully quiet this morning,” Miller said.

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In another post, she proclaimed that because she is a mother, she is proud of how Trump and his administration handled everything.

“I can imagine being a mother, which is why I’m proud of how President Trump and every Cabinet member marshaled every resource and worked tirelessly for today’s outcome,” she wrote, asserting that “They treated every single person in Iowa like a member of their family.”

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Trump had said he was leaving the decision on the blast up to Gov.-elect Rob Sand, a Democrat, not the current Republican governor Kim Reynolds, and the federal courts to agree on what should take place.

Hours after the detonation, the Environmental Protection Agency said its air monitors were not reporting any airborne lead across the region hours after the detonation.

The blast caused a large plume of smoke to rise hundreds of feet into the air above the plant. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Still, that didn’t seem to satisfy McCain, 42, who in an indirect post, appeared to fire back, saying she didn’t trust anything being told at the moment.

“If you expect me to believe anything the government is telling me right now in regards to the safety of the lead bombing in Iowa - you didn’t have the same experience during covid I did,” McCain decried.

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The governor called the detonation successful, describing it as the “best-case scenario for the residents of Middletown and its surrounding communities, and for that, we are most grateful.”

But Sand, the governor-elect, has called for transparency as to why the lead was allowed to deteriorate so badly that exploding it and risking lead contamination on residents became the only option.

“The lead-up to the detonation should never have been so chaotic and unclear,” Democrat Rob Sand said Wednesday. “Iowans across the state are understandably alarmed and scared. There must be immediate transparency to understand how and why this situation became what it did.”