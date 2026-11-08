DADDY DEAREST Katie Miller Melts Down in Defense of ‘Devoted Dad’ Elon Musk The MAGA podcaster said the billionaire’s kids “absolutely adore him.”

Katie Miller jumped to Elon Musk’s defense after Saturday Night Live mocked his parenting, calling the sketch a “political hit job” and insisting the billionaire’s children “absolutely adore him.”

Miller, a MAGA podcaster and the wife of President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff, called the NBC show “the antithesis of comedy and satire” in a heated rant Sunday.

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SNL is literally the antithesis of comedy and satire.



It takes weak men to take cheap shots — especially about @elonmusk’s kids. Elon is a devoted dad who prioritizes time with his kids and it’s obvious they absolutely adore him.



This is just a political hit job masquerading… https://t.co/UuFMOtYVNk — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) November 8, 2026

“It takes weak men to take cheap shots — especially about @elonmusk’s kids. Elon is a devoted dad who prioritizes time with his kids and it’s obvious they absolutely adore him,” Miller wrote.

In a withering ski, Jeremy Culhane impersonated Musk asking his AI chatbot Grok to subject him to an “epic, vulgar roast.” The chatbot called him “worst thing South Africa has ever done” and said, “when you’re on TV, it feels like an episode of Hate on the Spectrum.”

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Comedian Jeremy Culhane's roast of Elon Musk on SNL hit a nerve among the MAGA-verse X

It then took aim at his family. “Maybe if you have 100 more kids, one of them will talk to you,” Culhan read off from the chatbot.

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Musk has fathered 14 different children with four different women. He is estranged from his older daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson, with the pair not speaking since she came out as transgender in 2020.

While Culhane’s bit had the audience in stitches, Miller was unamused, labeling it a “political hit job.”

“Make comedy actually funny again,” Miller said.

Miller reportedly holds a lucrative stake worth $1 million in Musk’s xAI, according to recent White House disclosures.

Katie’s husband Stephen Miller was appointed White House Chief of Staff this week after Susie Wiles became the latest high-profile woman fired from President Trump’s White House amid the fallout from the GOP’s brutal midterm election losses.

Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, pushed for her husband's appointment as White House chief of staff. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Miller is one of the president’s fiercest backers and the mastermind of some of the Trump administration’s most cruel and divisive policies, including mass deportations of immigrants.

His wife served as a communications director to Vice President Mike Pence in the previous Trump administration, later becoming a spokesperson for Musk during the billionaire’s time running the Department of Government Efficiency.

Katie Miller served as communications director for Vice President Mike Pence during Trump’s first term and has since become a prominent MAGA podcaster. She reportedly pressed Trump’s inner circle to give her husband the chief of staff job.

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