Katie Miller Offers Bizarre Theory on Female Evolution
Katie Miller has cooked up a new theory about women’s biology.
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Women are biologically programmed to love to gossip, White House chief of staff Stephen Miller’s wife declared.
Katie Miller, conservative attack dog and online troll, claimed on X that gossiping actually fulfills women’s “evolutionary purpose.”
“Women evolved to spend countless hours obsessing over the minutia of details of gossip. It’s the actual occupation of the housewife,” she asserted.
“It serves an evolutionary purpose to know all threats and dangers to your children,” she proclaimed.
The post is just the latest in a long list of unconventional and fiery posts Miller, 34, has made about motherhood.
She frequently goes on online tangents against working moms, claiming that women cannot find the same fulfillment from a career as they can from having children.
“Peak feminism is having babies. The most radical thing a woman can do is embrace her biological destiny,” she declared on Mother’s Day this year.
She and her husband share four young children, Mackenzie, 6, Jackson, 4, Hudson, 3, and Hawthorne, who was born earlier this year.
On Election Day, she posted that the day “always makes me want to have more kids to cancel out the votes of the America hating leftists. After all, conservatives have more babies.”
She later admitted that she did not vote in the midterm elections as she blamed widespread Republican losses on MAGA mothers for not showing up at the ballot box.
“You see that moms are too busy raising their children and taking care of them to go to the polls,” she proclaimed before admitting that she also did not vote.
The president promoted her husband, considered the mastermind behind Trump’s “mass deportation agenda,” to replace Susie Wiles as his new chief of staff after the electoral bruising. Katie is said to have lobbied behind the scenes for her husband’s promotion.
She has since quit her struggling podcast named after her and sold her SpaceX stock, although she still rides hard for Elon Musk on social media.
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