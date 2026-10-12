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TWEET AND DELETE

Katie Miller Quickly Deletes Post Exposing Truth Behind Shock Raid

The MAGA podcaster seemingly couldn’t stand by her initial statement.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 21: Katie Miller, former advisor to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), attends the National Governors Association Evening Dinner and Reception in the East Room of the White House on February 21, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting the governors in Washington for the annual National Governors Association meetings. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

Al Drago/Getty Images

By Vic Verbalaitis

Stephen Miller’s podcaster wife had to double back after overplaying her hand.

Katie Miller quickly deleted a post on X gloating over the ICE raid on Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C., home on Monday, seemingly realizing that her comment was not a great look.

“Promise made, promise kept,” Miller, 35, wrote in a now-deleted post replying to a New York Post article about the Monday morning raid.

katie miller ilhan omar

Miller deleted her post gloating over the raid on the congresswoman's home.

Screenshot/@emptywheel/X

President Donald Trump has frequently accused Omar, 44, of fraud and has said that she is a “scammer” who should “be in jail.”

The phrase “promises made, promises kept” is commonly used by the Trump administration to tout its achievements.

However, Miller’s post was quickly removed and replaced with a different, much more neutral message.

katie miller ilhan omar hsi

Miller toned down her rhetoric on her second attempt.

Katie Miller/X

“The men and women at HSI are incredibly talented and professional,” The Katie Miller Podcast host wrote in response to a Daily Mail article covering the raid.

X user @emptywheel captured a screenshot of Miller’s post before it was deleted and wrote that the MAGA podcaster “is not going to do very well in a deposition.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., attends a news conference with members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus on funding and accountability for the Department of Homeland Security in the Capitol Visitor Center on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.
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The Daily Beast has reached out to a rep for Miller for comment.

Federal Homeland Security Investigations agents swarmed and searched Omar’s Washington residence early Monday morning as part of a criminal investigation, according to the Associated Press.

ilhan omar raid

Agents of the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) work outside the residence of US Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), after US authorities conducted a raid as part of an ongoing investigation by the Justice Department, in Washington, DC, US, October 12, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon

Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

“Today in the Washington, D.C., area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice,” a Justice Department spokesperson told the Daily Beast. “This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.”

Fox News reported that the raid is linked to a probe into Omar’s immigration paperwork, which her late father filled out when her family emigrated to the U.S. from Somalia when she was a child.

ilhan omar

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks during a campaign rally for Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who is running against Angie Craig for the Democratic nomination to fill Tina Smith's senate seat, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., July 20, 2026. REUTERS/Tim Evans/File Photo

Tim Evans/REUTERS

Trump’s border czar Tom Homan announced last month that the Department of Homeland Security was launching a criminal investigation into Omar, who has been a U.S. citizen for nearly three decades.

Omar told Fox News last month that she had not been contacted by federal investigators about the probe.

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The congresswoman rejected the allegations as a politically motivated attack and told the Rupert Murdoch-owned network, “The right wing has always had this s--- going, so I don’t really worry about it.”

The Trump administration has repeatedly attacked Omar and Minnesota’s Somali community over theft of public money, despite there being zero evidence connecting the congresswoman to any of those schemes.

donald trump truth social

Trump issued a bonkers statement begging Minnesotans to "fight back" against their own community members.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump, 80, encouraged Minnesota residents to “fight back” against the state’s Somali community in a racist tirade on Truth Social last week, even suggesting that the federal government would support them in such an outrageous action.

“The once great state of Minnesota is being taken over by Somali immigrants. There is violence, murder, and mayhem all over the state. The people of Minnesota must fight back. You have been robbed, and abandoned by your state government,” Trump wrote. “If you need, the Federal Government will come to your rescue.”

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Vic Verbalaitis
Vic VerbalaitisNight Breaking News Reporter

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