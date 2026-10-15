COOKED Katie Miller Ripped for Her ‘Let Them Eat Cake’ Flex Stephen Miller’s wife picked a particularly bad day to show off. Al Drago/Getty Images

Katie Miller has drawn heavy criticism over a tone-deaf social media post showing off her steak dinner as Americans struggle with the cost of living.

The 34-year-old podcasting wife of Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller posted a picture of her steak dinner to her X account, bragging about the “grass-fed beef” she was about to eat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Grass-fed steak, asparagus and white sweet potatoes,” the mom of four wrote, alongside the image of the rare steak, asparagus, and two large smashed white sweet potatoes.

Katie Miller's boastful dinner post on X. X

The condemnation was swift, with commenters immediately likening the post to the famous “Let them eat cake,” adage, often attributed to the last French Queen, Marie Antoinette.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All of that is twice as expensive under this b--ls--t administration,” one X user wrote.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“NO POTATOES OF COLOR in the Antoinette household! Perfect post for today’s inflation report,” former journalist and now Arizona Democrat communications manager Robbie Sherwood quipped, also making the Antoinette connection.

Miller did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Miller is married to White House advisor Stephen Miller. ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS

The post coincided with a troubling, new inflation report and a Pew Research Center study that found that nearly half of Americans are struggling to afford basic necessities.

Seventy percent of U.S. adults said they had cut back on extras—such as eating out, streaming services or other entertainment—in the past year, Pew found.

Fifty-four percent said they had not been able to save money for the future.

“What are trump [sic] enablers focused on? See below. Another let them eat cake moment. November is coming,” California Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu wrote in response to the picture.

One commenter estimated the meal would have cost Miller, 34, $80, however the price of two grass-fed 10-ounce steaks, one bunch of organic asparagus and two medium white, sweet potatoes came in at just under $50 at Whole Foods in Washington D.C.

The figure is still an eye-watering amount for many Americans, who are struggling as the cost of living has gone up due in large part to Trump’s tariffs and the war in Iran.

An X user objects to Miller's post. X

The Consumer Price Index report showed that Americans’ annual wages are not keeping up for the third month in a row.

In September, annual earnings rose just 3 percent, while inflation was 3.6 percent.

The news was a blow to Republicans hoping to avoid a blue wave in the midterms as voters turn away from the GOP citing the cost of living and the war as key reasons.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register