The MAGA podcaster quickly came to her former employer’s aid.

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Katie Miller is scrambling to defend her former boss after a bombshell report warned of his Starlink satellite service being used by Iran to target U.S. troops.

Miller, 35, jumped into damage-control mode for Elon Musk on Sunday after the Washington Post report sparked national security concerns.

“I’m a big proponent of polygraphing government employees who betray the American people in service of lying to the Legacy Media for their own political agenda,” Miller wrote on Musk’s social media platform X, in response to a post from the official SpaceX account.

Katie Miller/X

The MAGA podcaster, who is married to White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, had piled on to a thread of replies denouncing the Post’s reporting, which began with a post from Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Sean Parnell.

“The Department has no record of any Central Command report to the Office of the Secretary of War on this subject,” Parnell said. “We informed the Washington Post of this fact, but they published anyway.”

Sean Parnell/X

SpaceX replied to Parnell’s post, saying that the Post’s story was “patently false” and that the “reporters, editors and publishers at the Washington Post should be ashamed of themselves.”

“The same week Iran threatens Starlink, having previously declared SpaceX and Starlink as military targets, the Washington Post publishes this grossly inaccurate story,” the SpaceX account wrote. “To be clear, we have no evidence either internally or from the Pentagon that Starlink was used by Iranian forces. Because it never happened.”

SpaceX/X

The Daily Beast has reached out to Miller and SpaceX for comment.

Pentagon spokesperson Kingsley Wilson told the Daily Beast in a statement: “The Department is not aware of the report to OSW pertaining to this subject.”

Miller has had a close professional relationship with the world's richest man. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Musk, 55, learned about two unauthorized uses of his internet satellite in early March, shortly after President Donald Trump had kicked off the Iran War, according to the Post.

The world’s richest man’s team concluded that Iran was using Starlink to support its military campaign against the U.S., two people familiar with internal company discussions told the newspaper.

Musk and Trump have had their ups and downs. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Four additional people familiar with the situation told the Post that Iran was using Starlink to aid its military operations.

Miller, who holds a stake worth more than $1 million in Musk’s xAI company, has worked closely with the tech magnate in both the public and private sectors.

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The podcaster worked as a special government employee, advising Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which he created early in Trump’s second term. However, she left the Trump administration in May 2025 after her tenure as a SGE expired.

Miller then worked with Musk in his private businesses before launching her MAGA podcast, The Katie Miller Podcast, in August 2025.

Musk declared that he wasn't MAGA after the GOP's midterm rout earlier this month. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

She announced earlier this month that she was pausing her podcast after her husband was named Trump’s new chief of staff following Susie Wiles’ firing.

Miller also came to Musk’s aid earlier this month after Saturday Night Live’s Jeremy Culhane mocked the billionaire with a scathing impersonation.

Comedian Jeremy Culhane's roast of Elon Musk on SNL hit a nerve among the MAGA-verse X

“It takes weak men to take cheap shots — especially about @elonmusk’s kids. Elon is a devoted dad who prioritizes time with his kids and it’s obvious they absolutely adore him,” she wrote about Culhane’s impression.