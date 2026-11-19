By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

The wife of White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller scrambled to defend her husband’s tough-guy reputation after a former Trump aide called him “meek.”

Katie Miller, conservative attack dog and X-warrior, took aim at her husband’s predecessor, Reince Priebus, after Priebus defended Stephen.

In recorded remarks shared by CNN’s Elex Michaelson on X, Priebus said Stephen could “do a great job as Chief of Staff.”

Priebus acknowledged some friction between Trump’s reported willingness to compromise on immigration and Stephen, known as the architect of Trump’s most hardline immigration policies in both of his presidential terms.

Priebus left the West Wing after six months. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

However, Priebus—who resigned six months into his tenure, in July 2017—recalled that Stephen valued something even more than his crusade on immigration.

“I think his loyalty to the president is greater than his personal opinions about immigration,” he said.

According to Michaelson, Priebus also said that Stephen was a different person than the ice king portrayed by the media, adding that he was more “meek” than aggressive in the West Wing.

Then, Katie entered the chat.

Meek isn’t a word I’d use to describe Stephen. https://t.co/NRem3iPCkk — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) November 19, 2026

“Meek isn’t a word I’d use to describe Stephen,” she wrote.

Priebus was ousted from the White House and replaced by former Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, after months of humiliation inflicted by fellow top West Wing colleagues and the president himself. Priebus’ exit was one of the first firings-by-tweet, and was preceded by the resignation of former press secretary and Priebus ally Sean Spicer.

The Daily Beast previously reported that the president personally green-lit former comms director Anthony Scaramucci’s brutal campaign against Priebus—someone Scaramucci deemed a “leaker,” a “f---g paranoid schizophrenic,” and nicknamed “Reince Penis” and “Rancid Penis.”

Stephen, meanwhile, not only survived Trump’s first term, but sits at the helm of power in his second.

Play Video

Trump announced that Stephen would replace Susie Wiles after Republicans suffered sweeping losses in the midterm elections. The president later acknowledged on 60 Minutes that his immigration crackdown, which Miller helped drive, had gone over poorly with many Americans.

Stephen’s crusade did, however, go over well with someone else: his future wife. The couple married in 2020, after their “love story” began during meetings about the construction of Trump’s border wall during his first term.

Katie Miller and Stephen Miller at an event in Washington, D.C. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

“Where does all true love happen? Over border security,” Katie Miller joked in September 2025.

At the time, Katie Miller was serving as press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence. During Trump’s second term, she went on to work for Elon Musk’s now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency before launching her conservative lifestyle podcast, creatively titled The Katie Miller Podcast.