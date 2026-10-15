TIGHT SQUEEZE Katie Zacharia and Natalie Harp’s Intimate Flight With Trump Pictured The two Trump administration employees were up close and personal with the president. Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s freshly minted White House press secretary was spotted beaming beside his ever-present aide in a photo from their trip to Alaska.

Katie Zacharia, 41, and Natalie Harp, 35, sat side by side in close proximity to their 80-year-old boss aboard Marine One as they prepared to fly from Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage to Wasilla, Alaska, on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president’s two blonde subordinates looked eager to speak with him as they huddled inside the aircraft’s cabin, as seen in photos captured by Getty Images photographers Alex Wong and Kent Nishimura.

Zacharia and Harp smiled widely at the president inside Marine One. Kent Nishimura

The two aides looked pleased to be in the company of their 80-year-old boss. Alex Wong

Trump’s entourage accompanied him on the eight-hour journey to his campaign rally for Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were also pictured together on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday beside White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, with Zacharia in a muted blue blazer and Harp in a floral blue dress.

Trump's posse joined him for a trip to Alaska. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

During the Wasilla rally, Trump pardoned Zachary Czuback and Patrick Fleming, co-owners of a vehicle repair shop in Anchorage, who pleaded guilty in 2022 to violating the Clean Air Act.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The two admitted to removing federally mandated emissions-control equipment and tampering with monitoring devices on nearly 40 diesel vehicles between July 2019 and September 2020.

Donald Trump takes a pardon off Natalie Harp and just misses her face. C-SPAN

Trump called for Harp to “bring me the pardons!” to which she quickly carried them onstage and handed them to him.

Harp earned the nickname “human printer” for her rapid fulfillment of Trump’s every request, from fetching merchandise, performing Google searches, printing stories from right-wing news sites, and suggesting and typing up his Truth Social posts.

President Donald Trump holds up an executive order received from his executive assistant Natalie Harp during a campaign rally at Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center in Wasilla, Alaska, on October 13, 2026. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

As the president’s special and executive assistant, she earns a taxpayer-funded salary of $150,000 a year.

Zacharia, a former conservative commentator who appeared frequently on Fox and Newsmax, made her White House debut earlier on Tuesday, hosting an awkward 14-minute press briefing that drew criticism from both sides of the aisle.

Zacharia's first briefing as press secretary did not go very well. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“I want to thank President Trump for his trust that he has placed in me. I have wanted to work with him for a very long time,” she told reporters. “I’m looking forward to working with each of you as well, especially as we are in the middle of the midterm blitz with energy and excitement never seen before in the history of midterms thanks to President Trump.”

Play Video

Even some within the White House considered her performance subpar, with one unnamed administration official telling MS NOW’s Jake Traylor that “she needs to get much better, fast. Otherwise, she’ll break [Anthony] Scaramucci’s record.”

Trump, however, was impressed, saying after the briefing, “I thought she was very good.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register