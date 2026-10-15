Katie Zacharia and Natalie Harp’s Intimate Flight With Trump Pictured
The two Trump administration employees were up close and personal with the president.
President Donald Trump’s freshly minted White House press secretary was spotted beaming beside his ever-present aide in a photo from their trip to Alaska.
Katie Zacharia, 41, and Natalie Harp, 35, sat side by side in close proximity to their 80-year-old boss aboard Marine One as they prepared to fly from Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage to Wasilla, Alaska, on Tuesday.
The president’s two blonde subordinates looked eager to speak with him as they huddled inside the aircraft’s cabin, as seen in photos captured by Getty Images photographers Alex Wong and Kent Nishimura.
Trump’s entourage accompanied him on the eight-hour journey to his campaign rally for Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan on Tuesday.
They were also pictured together on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday beside White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, with Zacharia in a muted blue blazer and Harp in a floral blue dress.
During the Wasilla rally, Trump pardoned Zachary Czuback and Patrick Fleming, co-owners of a vehicle repair shop in Anchorage, who pleaded guilty in 2022 to violating the Clean Air Act.
Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox
By clicking “SUBSCRIBE” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
The two admitted to removing federally mandated emissions-control equipment and tampering with monitoring devices on nearly 40 diesel vehicles between July 2019 and September 2020.
Trump called for Harp to “bring me the pardons!” to which she quickly carried them onstage and handed them to him.
Harp earned the nickname “human printer” for her rapid fulfillment of Trump’s every request, from fetching merchandise, performing Google searches, printing stories from right-wing news sites, and suggesting and typing up his Truth Social posts.
As the president’s special and executive assistant, she earns a taxpayer-funded salary of $150,000 a year.
Zacharia, a former conservative commentator who appeared frequently on Fox and Newsmax, made her White House debut earlier on Tuesday, hosting an awkward 14-minute press briefing that drew criticism from both sides of the aisle.
“I want to thank President Trump for his trust that he has placed in me. I have wanted to work with him for a very long time,” she told reporters. “I’m looking forward to working with each of you as well, especially as we are in the middle of the midterm blitz with energy and excitement never seen before in the history of midterms thanks to President Trump.”
Even some within the White House considered her performance subpar, with one unnamed administration official telling MS NOW’s Jake Traylor that “she needs to get much better, fast. Otherwise, she’ll break [Anthony] Scaramucci’s record.”
Trump, however, was impressed, saying after the briefing, “I thought she was very good.”
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…