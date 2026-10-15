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TIGHT SQUEEZE

Katie Zacharia and Natalie Harp’s Intimate Flight With Trump Pictured

The two Trump administration employees were up close and personal with the president.

Donald Trump Katie Zacharia Natalie Harp

Alex Wong/Getty Images

By Vic Verbalaitis

President Donald Trump’s freshly minted White House press secretary was spotted beaming beside his ever-present aide in a photo from their trip to Alaska.

Katie Zacharia, 41, and Natalie Harp, 35, sat side by side in close proximity to their 80-year-old boss aboard Marine One as they prepared to fly from Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage to Wasilla, Alaska, on Tuesday.

The president’s two blonde subordinates looked eager to speak with him as they huddled inside the aircraft’s cabin, as seen in photos captured by Getty Images photographers Alex Wong and Kent Nishimura.

donald trump katie zacharia natalie harp

Zacharia and Harp smiled widely at the president inside Marine One.

Kent Nishimura

donald trump katie zacharia natalie harp

The two aides looked pleased to be in the company of their 80-year-old boss.

Alex Wong

Trump’s entourage accompanied him on the eight-hour journey to his campaign rally for Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan on Tuesday.

They were also pictured together on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday beside White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, with Zacharia in a muted blue blazer and Harp in a floral blue dress.

katie zacharia susie wiles natalie harp

Trump's posse joined him for a trip to Alaska.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

During the Wasilla rally, Trump pardoned Zachary Czuback and Patrick Fleming, co-owners of a vehicle repair shop in Anchorage, who pleaded guilty in 2022 to violating the Clean Air Act.

The two admitted to removing federally mandated emissions-control equipment and tampering with monitoring devices on nearly 40 diesel vehicles between July 2019 and September 2020.

Donald Trump takes a pardon off Natalie Harp and just misses her face.

Donald Trump takes a pardon off Natalie Harp and just misses her face.

C-SPAN

Trump called for Harp to “bring me the pardons!” to which she quickly carried them onstage and handed them to him.

Harp earned the nickname “human printer” for her rapid fulfillment of Trump’s every request, from fetching merchandise, performing Google searches, printing stories from right-wing news sites, and suggesting and typing up his Truth Social posts.

President Donald Trump holds up an executive order received from his executive assistant Natalie Harp during a campaign rally at Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center in Wasilla, Alaska, on October 13, 2026.

President Donald Trump holds up an executive order received from his executive assistant Natalie Harp during a campaign rally at Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center in Wasilla, Alaska, on October 13, 2026.

KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

As the president’s special and executive assistant, she earns a taxpayer-funded salary of $150,000 a year.

Zacharia, a former conservative commentator who appeared frequently on Fox and Newsmax, made her White House debut earlier on Tuesday, hosting an awkward 14-minute press briefing that drew criticism from both sides of the aisle.

Reporters raise their hands to ask questions as the new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia holds her first press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 13, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Zacharia's first briefing as press secretary did not go very well.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“I want to thank President Trump for his trust that he has placed in me. I have wanted to work with him for a very long time,” she told reporters. “I’m looking forward to working with each of you as well, especially as we are in the middle of the midterm blitz with energy and excitement never seen before in the history of midterms thanks to President Trump.”

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Even some within the White House considered her performance subpar, with one unnamed administration official telling MS NOW’s Jake Traylor that “she needs to get much better, fast. Otherwise, she’ll break [Anthony] Scaramucci’s record.”

Trump, however, was impressed, saying after the briefing, “I thought she was very good.”

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Vic Verbalaitis
Vic VerbalaitisNight Breaking News Reporter

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