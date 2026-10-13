ROUGH START Trump’s New Mouthpiece Hit With Brutal Reviews for Big Debut The new White House press secretary’s first day on the job was marred by scathing reviews.

The reviews are in for President Donald Trump’s new press secretary.

Katie Zacharia, 41, suffered savage reviews from administration insiders and critics alike within minutes of taking the podium as White House press secretary for the first time Tuesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zacharia took off with a stumbling start, frequently pausing awkwardly and smiling uncomfortably as she read prepared remarks before White House press correspondents.

Play Video

Zacharia’s stilted performance on the podium swiftly sparked a torrent of criticism—even among White House officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Getting behind the podium is tough, but she got off on the wrong foot. She needs to get much better, fast. Otherwise, she’ll break Scaramucci’s record,” one administration official told MS NOW’s Jake Traylor, referencing Anthony Scaramucci’s notoriously short-lived stint as White House press secretary.

Katie Zacharia took the podium as White House press secretary on Tuesday. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“Katie Zacharia makes Karoline Leavitt seem like Winston Churchill,” journalist Aaron Rupar said on X.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“She is doing a bad job reading a prepared statement. Her tenure is about to be comedy. The SNL skits might be legendary,” sports radio host Henry Lake wrote.

“Chat-GPT-a** first speech from the new press secretary,” Rolling Stone reporter Nikki McCann Ramirez said.

Henry Lake on X

The conservative commentator and onetime spokesperson for Kristi Noem wrapped up her first press briefing after just 14 minutes, only five of which were spent answering questions from reporters.

The three reporters she called on all came from conservative news outlets: Breitbart’s Nick Gilbertson, Fox News’ Peter Doocy, and Daily Mail’s Elina Shirazi.

Zacharia ended the briefing with a question about her family life. She shares four kids aged six to 12 with her husband Tyler, whom she married in 2011.

Play Video

“I wanna give my husband an amazing shout-out,” she said. “I adore my family. I love them. They are my priority. They—I, I love being with my kids. The idea of not spending evenings with my kid is—kids are—is completely, uh, unacceptable.”

Zacharia then confused her husband with her boss in an odd slip of the tongue.

“So my president—or excuse me, my husband, uh, that’s a, that’s a good one,” she said with an awkward smile. “My husband is out here for the week because we have two birthdays in our family and we are very, very protective of celebrating birthdays as a family. So he brought the entire crew out here. Bless him. It’s a lot.”

President Donald Trump chose Katie Zacharia as his new press secretary. Katie Zacharia/X

A clip of the slip-up drew taunts online.

“Let’s be patient as she grapples with unfamiliar concepts such as facts and English,” one X user said.

“This has to be a prank,” another added.

“Wow she’s giving First Lady Natalie Harp a run for her money,” a third user chimed in, referring to Trump’s ever-present aide.

Zacharia, who has a history of peddling conspiracy theories, was named White House press secretary just last week.

Bettors have already put their money on when Zacharia will get the boot. On prediction market Kalshi, bettors predicted a 94-percent chance that Zacharia will be out as White House press secretary by Nov. 1st.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register