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Katie Zacharia Sparks Exit Speculation After Car Crash Debut

Bettors are already predicting that Trump’s new press secretary will leave at some point between now and the end of the year.

Newly appointed White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia speaks during her first press briefing in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 13, 2026.

JIM WATSON/Jim Watson, Getty Images

By Lauren Hartley

Kalshi bettors are already predicting the exit of Donald Trump’s new press secretary.

The bet was created at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, just minutes after Katie Zacharia, 41, wrapped up her inaugural press conference, which lasted less than 14 minutes.

Prediction markets give Zacharia a 2 percent chance of leaving her post in the next week, but a 99 percent chance of exiting before Jan. 1, 2027, according to the betting site.

Kalshi users bet on how long Katie Zacharia will last as White House Press Secretary.

Kalshi users bet on how long Katie Zacharia will last as White House Press Secretary.

kalshi.com

In her rocky debut briefing, the new press secretary praised the president, listing his accomplishments, and then took just three questions from reporters.

“President Trump is fighting and delivering for American workers every minute of every day,” Zacharia gushed about her boss.

The conservative commentator also delivered the news that the White House has asked U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign.

US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks during a dedication ceremony at the chancery of the US Embassy in Athens, on October 7, 2026.

Zacharia revealed that the White House has asked U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign.

MARK SCHIEFELBEIN/Mark Schiefelbein, Getty Images

“She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well,” Zacharia said, without providing any further details.

The news comes after Guilfoyle, who was previously engaged to Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was accused of pressuring a donor to pay her $100,000 credit card bill in exchange for access to President Trump.

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia takes questions from the media during a news briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on October 13, 2026.

Zacharia took only three questions from the media during her first news briefing.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Zacharia appeared uncomfortable behind the podium, pausing awkwardly and smiling uncomfortably as she read from a prepared script.

In a perhaps Freudian slip, the press secretary mixed up Trump and her husband.

“This idea of not spending evenings with my kids is completely unacceptable, so my president, excuse me, my husband is out here...” she told reporters.

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Trump’s new flack is a conservative commentator and mother of four who previously served as an adviser to the company that runs Truth Social before accepting her new role.

“I get to do what I was doing on the outside already, which was hoping to amplify, multiply and expand upon President Trump’s incredible agenda for the American people,” Zacharia said during the Tuesday press conference.

Newly appointed White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia arrives for her first press briefing in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 13, 2026.

Zacharia received brutal reviews about her first press briefing, including from inside the administration.

JIM WATSON/Jim Watson, Getty Images

Kalshi users weren’t the only ones who viewed Zacharia’s first briefing negatively. Critics, even from inside the White House, reacted similarly.

“Getting behind the podium is tough, but she got off on the wrong foot. She needs to get much better, fast. Otherwise, she’ll break Scaramucci’s record,” an administration official told MS NOW’s Jake Traylor, referring to Anthony Scaramucci’s notoriously 10-day tenure as White House press secretary.

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Lauren Hartley
Lauren HartleyBreaking News Intern

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