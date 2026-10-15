ALL DRESSED UP... Katie Zacharia Spews Word Salad to Explain Word Salad Press Briefing The new White House press secretary’s challenges keep mounting.

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia rushed back to conservative media to try to explain away her cringeworthy first public press briefing.

But her appearance on Real America’s News on Thursday, where she was asked about the 14-minute briefing, only raised further questions about her ability to convey Donald Trump’s message.

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It comes as Zacharia, 41, has also faced a series of questions about misrepresenting her credentials as an attorney.

The knives are also out within the White House over her Tuesday morning podium appearance, with administration officials firing off brutal criticisms to numerous news organizations.

Katie Zacharia went on conservative Real America's Voice to try and explain her cringy first briefing as White House press secretary. X

“It’s a brief, Tuesday morning. And typically, Jack, briefs are in the afternoon, 1 pm, 1:30 pm, where the press secretary has ample amount of time to have discussed to, with all the necessary people, get all the right information, and be briefed and walk out.”

“And this was a very different incoming, intake. I basically had, uhhh, the briefing materials got to me the evening on Monday because again it was a federal holiday, so we got-“

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At that point right-wing host Jack Posobiec tried to interject to clarify, but she kept on rambling away on the set.

“On Monday, Monday because Columbus Day is when I got the briefing materials,” she said. “And then Tuesday morning they were completed.”

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While Zacharia’s first day on the job was on Monday, she didn’t have any public appearances until Tuesday morning, which was hyped by the president and White House accounts.

New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia holds her first press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 13, 2026. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“I woke up at 3 am in the morning on Tuesday to prepare with what I had, but they weren’t finalized until—we didn’t finalize everything until about 8 am, and I never had a full briefing beforehand, and I want out and effectually [sic] did the brief.”

She arrived at the briefing room 14 minutes late, delivered a roughly eight-minute statement she struggled to read, and then took questions from three reporters, including one policy question, to which she said she would have to get back to Fox News.

She quickly fled the room after roughly five and a half minutes of questions, saying the president was departing and would take questions himself.

New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia arrives to hold her first press briefing at the White House on October 13, 2026. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

While she repeatedly appeared on conservative media before Trump chose her to fill the position left open since late August by former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Zacharia’s previous administration experience involved a brief stint as a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security that barely lasted more than a month.

Trump also touted her as an attorney when he announced her as his pick for the job, but this week it was revealed that she never sat for the bar exam after earning her law degree at Pepperdine, a misrepresentation of her credentials she repeatedly promoted in her television career.

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