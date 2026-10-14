 Skip to main content
ALUMNI AWARD

Katie Zacharia’s Alma Mater Hit by Alumni Revolt: ‘I’m Ashamed’

And the alumni of the year award goes to..

Reporters raise their hands to ask questions as the new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia holds her first press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 13, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

By Laura Esposito

Newly installed White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia’s alma mater is under fire for its fawning tribute to the former law student.

Pepperdine University, a private Christian school where Zacharia earned her bachelor’s and law degrees, is facing alumni scorn after a school spokesperson lavished praise on the new press secretary in several social media posts.

“Katie is a valued member of our Dean’s Council. We are proud to see her take on this important role in public service and represent the Pepperdine community on a national stage,” an Instagram post from the school captioned a smiling photo of Zacharia, 41. "

Katie Zacharia

Zacharia's school lavished her with praise.

Screenshot/Insta/Screenshot/Instagram

The statement also included praise from Dean Paul Caron, who said he “will be praying for Katie as she takes on such an important public service role.”

But her fellow alumni didn’t share the same sentiment.

“As a Pepperdine graduate, I’m ashamed to see my alma mater celebrating this,” a user who identified as Waldmansheeranfamily wrote in a comment that was “liked” nearly 600 times.

“As an alumni I’m disappointed to see this celebrated. This administration is destroying the rule of law,” another commenter who identified as lawyerfabi wrote.

Pepperdine

Pepperdine alum said they were ashamed of the posts.

Screenshot//Screenshot/Instagram

Several other commenters accused the university staff of deleting negative sentiments under the post. “Are some alumni opinions more valid / important than others?” one person questioned.

A university spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions from the Daily Beast regarding allegedly deleted comments.

Others targeted Zacharia’s first press briefing on Tuesday morning, which drew criticism across the political spectrum. “No public speaking classes at Pepperdine apparently,” one person wrote.

Donald Trump Katie Zacharia

The new White House press secretary.

Katie Zacharia/X

Zacharia, who frequently appeared on Fox News and the far-right Newsmax, though not on either channel’s payroll, cut the briefing short after just 14 minutes.

The Trump appointee took only three questions, all from conservative outlets: Breitbart, Fox, and the Daily Mail. Despite the friendly line of questioning, she struggled to answer, including when asked how she plans to balance her new role with time for her children.

“The idea of not spending evenings with my kid, kids are completely unacceptable, so my president, err excuse me, my husband, that’s a good one, my husband is out here, is out here for the week,” she said, laughing awkwardly.

Play Video

Zacharia has been married to film producer Tyler Zacharia for at least a decade. The couple has four children under 12.

Zacharia is also under fire over her mysterious legal record. Though the pundit claims she has been a practicing attorney, the independent outlet Popular Information says no publicly available evidence shows Zacharia ever passed a bar exam or was admitted to the bar in any state.

Katie Zacharia

Her first briefing got off to a rough start.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Her LinkedIn also states that she worked as an associate at Zhong Lun Law Firm, an elite Chinese law firm.

Her work in China does not establish that she passed a U.S. bar exam or was admitted to practice in any state.

“Oh, this just gets better and better. Passed the bar in China, huh?” one person commented on Pepperdine’s post.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Laura Esposito
Laura EspositoBreaking News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW