She is now under investigation by the California Bar over allegations that she falsified her legal credentials.

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The California Bar has confirmed that failed White House press secretary Katie Zacharia is being investigated over allegations she misrepresented her legal credentials.

The Campaign for Accountability, which had previously asked the State Bar of California to investigate the former White House press secretary’s claims that she is an attorney, confirmed that the Bar is taking steps to investigate Zacharia.

The California Bar said that the complaint against Zacharia “is being assigned to an investigator and legal advisor.”

The ex White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia claims to be a lawyer, but the evidence does not support that. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

The watchdog’s executive director, Michelle Kuppersmith, hailed the decision, saying, “Zacharia may have thought she was just playing a lawyer on TV, but by repeatedly holding herself out as an attorney on news programs, she was pretending to have authority she lacks. We’re pleased the California Bar is taking this matter seriously and investigating.”

Zacharia claimed on her LinkedIn that she worked as “General Counsel” for Fix California, a right-wing nonprofit organization founded by Trump ally Ric Grenell.

In appearances on Fox News, she also frequently positioned herself as a lawyer, with the conservative cable channel even referring to her as an “attorney” at times.

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Her ever-changing bio on social media seems to enhance certain parts of her supposed legal career.

In September 2025, Zacharia changed her X bio to “Fox News & Newsmax Analyst General Counsel to Fix California | Lawyer | Political Strategist | Former OPA,” according to an archive of her account.

She then dropped that legal title from her X bio in November 2025 but put it back in April 2026, according to an archive of Zacharia’s X bio on May 1, 2026, which reads: “Fox News, CNN, Newsmax, & OANN et al. Commentator | General Counsel, Fix California | Lawyer | Fmr. Department of Homeland Security Spokeswoman | Sicilian.”

Fox News repeatedly referred to her as an "attorney" despite there being no evidence as such. Fox News

After she was tapped to serve as President Donald Trump’s press secretary in mid-October, she was asked where she passed the bar, but only added to the confusion when she said she passed it “when I moved to China.”

While she did live in Beijing, China, from 2011 to 2013, with her husband, Tyler, and worked at a corporate law firm, legal experts have questioned the notion that a fresh law school graduate from the U.S. could have become a licensed attorney in the communist country.

After her five days working as Trump’s press secretary, she attempted on her X to assert that she actually wasn’t lying about her career, posting a definition of attorney vs. lawyer on her social media.

She got the boot after a disastrous five days on the job. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

While she did graduate from Pepperdine Caruso School of Law in 2011, legal experts still have maintained that there is a difference between Zacharia’s credentials and those of an actual lawyer.

She did graduate from law school, but there is no evidence that she has ever been licensed to practice law in the U.S. @katiezacharia/Instagram

“A law school graduate is just that—a law school graduate,” Bruce Green, the director of the Louis Stein Center for Law and Ethics at Fordham University School of Law, told The Washington Post.

“Someone in the U.S. who just flat-out calls themselves a lawyer, without further qualification or explanation, will mislead listeners or readers to think that they are permitted to practice law here in the U.S.,” he added. “Which they are not.”